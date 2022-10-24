Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland went undefeated on the week as Lillard averaged 34.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 24, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending October 23, it was announced today by the NBA.

To kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, Lillard averaged 34.0 points (47.1% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 92.9% FT), 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 37.9 minutes per game in victories at Sacramento, home against Phoenix and at the Los Angeles Lakers. He currently ranks third in scoring per game in the NBA and second in the Western

Conference. Lillard is tied for second in the Association for three-point field goals made (12) and ranked second for free-throws made (26).

Lillard tallied consecutive 41-point games Friday at home vs. Phoenix and in Los Angeles on Sunday. It is the fifth time in his career that Lillard has recorded at least 40 points in consecutive games. Lillard is now one of eight players all-time to score at least 40 points in his team’s first three games of the season, a list that includes Wilt Chamberlain (three times) and Michael Jordan (three times). In the season opener at Sacramento, Lillard moved into the top 10 all-time three-point field goals made list, currently sitting ninth with 2,155.