The Portland Trail Blazers took the court for their first preseason contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, and while they ended up losing the game by a score of 102-97, it was great to see the new-look Trail Blazers take the court for the first time this season. Adding to the Allure surrounding the game was the fact that Portland and Los Angeles shipped off to Seattle to play this game at Climate Pledge Arena.

Lillard believes it’s time for the NBA to return to Seattle

It’s pretty rare for either team to be the home team in the NBA, but the Trail Blazers and Clippers played this preseason game in a neutral venue in Seattle. As the NBA openly works towards expanding to include a franchise in Seattle in the future, this felt like a big step in determining what the public reception of the NBA in Seattle would be.

It’s safe to say that the turnout was great, especially considering the fact that neither team was the home team in this scenario. That didn’t stop basketball fans in Seattle from turning out for this contest, and it’s something that Portland’s star guard Damian Lillard took note of during his time on the court in this game. Lillard was impressed with the fan response to the game and said he believes it’s time for the NBA to return to Seattle.

Lillard’s take should definitely catch the NBA’s attention

Ever since the Seattle Supersonics relocated to Oklahoma City to become the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2008, everyone has wondered when the NBA would return to Seattle. There have been various attempts to make something like this happen in previous years, but with commissioner Adam Silver openly contemplating whether an expansion would be worthwhile for the NBA, this is the most Traction a return to Seattle has had in years.

Many people seemed impressed with how the NBA’s Unofficial return to Seattle went in this preseason game, and Lillard eloquently stated his support for the NBA to make a real return to Seattle in the future. Considering how the fans had no rooting allegiances, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see them not be super excited about a preseason contest between two random teams. But that proved not to be the case.

As momentum for a return to Seattle continues to pick up, seeing the turnout at this preseason contest will certainly help the city’s case. Lillard was certainly impressed, and the NBA can’t afford to take the opinion of one of their most popular players lightly. There still appears to be a long way to go before the NBA Returns to Seattle, but it’s safe to say this preseason contest was a vital first step forward.