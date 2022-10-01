Damian Lillard is passing Clyde Drexler’s Trail Blazers scoring record – Basketball Network

Clyde Drexler, Damian Lillard © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard is set to eclipse Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers scoring record. He looked back at the time when he realized it could happen and shared his plans moving forward.

“From that moment, I knew it was possible”

Lillard is set to become the Portland Trail Blazers franchise leading scorer next season. Barring any major injury that could sideline him for the whole season, Dame only needs to score 531 points to become the team’s record holder. He averaged 24 points per game last season, and assuming that trend continues for the new season, the combo guard only needs around 24 games to Dethrone Clyde. He shared what moment he thought the record was beatable.

Scroll to Continue

“I was like, ‘Damn, I got 10,000 already?’ It was my sixth season in the league. That’s when I started thinking, if I could be consistent, I could score into the high 20,000-point range. As a scorer, 20,000 points is always looked at as a special mark. From that moment, I knew it was possible, but it’s also when I first researched Clyde Drexler’s [scoring] record with the team.” Damian Lillard, Yahoo Sports

Drexler proved to be a gentleman and legend when he claimed that he would gladly attend the record-breaking game if his schedule allows him to. Clyde knows records are meant to be broken and he is happy Lillard is the one who is going to break it.

Damian Lillard’s Legacy

It’s a nice consolation for Damian Lillard – to be Portland Trail Blazer’s leading scorer in history. He proved too loyal to jump ship, although he admitted he almost joined the LA Lakers side after having dinner with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

It’s hard to imagine Portland winning it all in the next couple of years. Damian is already 32 years old and only has a few good years left with all the basketball mileage on his body. He’s at the point of his career where a lot of fans would understand if he decides to chase his first championship. Many believed he should have left a long time ago.

At a time when player empowerment enables players to pursue title aspirations, Lillard chooses to stay. Beating Clyde Drexler’s record and further cementing his place in the Trail Blazers’ history is no easy feat. That’s why the fans should appreciate him while he’s still around.