Dameon Pierce out 1-3 weeks

The news: ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported on Tuesday that Texans RB Dameon Pierce could miss up to three weeks with a high ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Pierce won’t be available for the Fantasy football playoffs. He suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Cowboys and was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot. This news coincides with the Texans releasing Eno Benjamin. Fantasy Managers looking for help at the running back position should have Rex Burkhead on their radar. He is only rostered in only 7.1% of ESPN leagues. Dare Ogunbowale should also see some carries making neither a probable Fantasy playoff hero, but Burkhead’s role in the passing game offers him the higher floor/ceiling to be considered in Deeper PPR leagues.

Going deeper: Pierce ranks seventh in the league with 939 rushing yards and leads all rookies with 1,104 total yards and has scored five total touchdowns. He’s second in the league with 27 broken tackles and fourth with 506 rushing yards after contact.

The news: ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

What it means in fantasy: Murray played in only 11 games and scored 20 or more Fantasy points in five of them. Colt McCoy will start for the Cardinals. Those who were planning on having Murray at quarterback in the Playoffs may pivot to Jared Goff, Mike White or Brock Purdy. For Fantasy Managers in Dynasty or keeper formats, Murray’s injury could endanger his 2023 season as well.

The news: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. did not practice on Tuesday because of a hip injury.

What it means in fantasy: With a game against the Bills Looming on Saturday, this is a pretty good indication that Raheem Mostert could have the backfield to himself in Week 15. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wilson was “day to day” earlier this week, so his practice status today will tell us more. Mostert has scored 10 or more Fantasy points in five of his 12 games this season; averaging 16.4 touches in those five.

The news: Browns WR Amari Cooper did not practice on Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: Cooper said he plans to continue playing through a core muscle injury he suffered on Sunday against the Bengals. Cooper said he’ll be available as much as he can this weekend against the Ravens. The big takeaway is that Donovan Peoples-Jones’ Fantasy value would skyrocket if Cooper were shut down for the year. He has scored double-digit Fantasy points in eight of his past 10 games, including two with 17-plus points. Peoples-Jones had a season-high 12 targets and 19.4 Fantasy points against the Bengals. He next faces a Ravens secondary that has allowed the sixth-most WR Fantasy points per game. Peoples-Jones is rostered in only 44.3% of ESPN leagues.

Going deeper: Peoples-Jones has a total of five targets of 20 yards or more in the two games Deshaun Watson has been under center.

The news: Ravens RB JK Dobbins admitted that he’s not yet at full strength following his second comeback of the season.

What it means in fantasy: Fantasy Managers may find this revelation surprising given Dobbins’ 18 Fantasy points in Week 14 upon returning from injured reserve. It was his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 17 of the 2020 season. As a reminder, Dobbins underwent an arthroscopic procedure in late October to remove scar tissue in his surgically repaired left knee that was hindering his flexion. Managers can trust Dobbins as an RB2 during the Fantasy Playoffs even if he’s not 100%.

Going deeper: The Ravens’ running backs had accumulated only 180 yards in three games since the bye. Dobbins’ spark came at the right time.

The news: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley practiced on Tuesday after suffering a concussion against the Steelers on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Huntley participated in a limited walk-through practice Tuesday since it’s a short week before the Ravens take on the Browns on Saturday. Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed after practice that Huntley is still in the league’s concussion protocol and isn’t sure if he will play against the Browns. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lamar Jackson didn’t practice today. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson has a sprained PCL and that the injury often keeps players sidelined for one to three weeks. The Ravens would have to turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown with Brett Hundley as his backup if Jackson and Huntley are unable to play. Brown and Hundley are on the practice squad, so the Ravens would need to elevate them to the active roster. With Jared Goff, Mike White and Brock Purdy available in most Fantasy leagues, this is a situation Fantasy Managers should avoid.

The news: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has entered the league’s concussion protocol.

What it means in fantasy: The injury forced Pickett to leave the Steelers’ Week 14 game against the Ravens. He was evaluated for a concussion after a hard sack at the end of the Steelers’ first drive. After initially being cleared, they reentered the game for a quick three-and-out. Pickett didn’t return after that. It is his second concussion this year after Pickett was placed in the concussion protocol in Week 7. . While the Steelers may have to turn to Mitch Trubisky to start on Sunday, Fantasy Managers should not.

The news: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Packers WR Romeo Doubs is confident he’ll play against the Rams on Monday night.

What it means in fantasy: Doubs was a game-time decision against the Bears back in Week 13 prior to the Packers’ Week 14. He’s been out since Week 9 with an ankle injury, but he’s not having any problems or setbacks with the injury in practice. Doubs has caught 31 of 50 targets for 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season. He averaged 10.1 yards per reception. Doubs has scored 13 or more Fantasy points in three of them. In his absence, fellow Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has become a Fantasy football difference-maker, scoring 21 or more Fantasy points in each game of Weeks 10-13. Doubts won’t be easy to trust in a Packers offense that averages only 34 pass attempts per game.

Going deeper: Watson and Doubs have been on the field together for only 52 snaps this season.

The news: Rams head Coach Sean McVay told Reporters that WR Cooper Kupp is unlikely to play again this season.

What it means in fantasy: Since the Rams are 4-9 and have one of the worst offenses in the league, this news shouldn’t surprise Fantasy managers, especially since Matthew Stafford is done for the season. Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain back in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He will finish the year with 75 receptions for 812 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games. In 2021, Kupp finished with 145 receptions for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. They can safely be dropped in non-dynasty or keeper formats.

