D’Ambra Tallies Goal for Eastern in 2-1 Loss to Toledo

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Sophia D’Ambra (Glen Ellyn, Ill.-Glenbard South) scored her second goal of the year, but the comeback effort fell short as the Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a close 2-1 decision to the University of Toledo Thursday, Oct. 13, in Ypsilanti. The Eagles (2-9-3, 1-5-1 MAC)) fired 19 shots on the day, but were only able to get one past the Rockets (2-7-5, 1-3-3 MAC) in the match played at Scicluna Field.

How It Happened

On a Windy day at Scicluna Field, both teams tried to maintain possession with the Rockets getting the first major chance on goal and taking advantage as Mia Leonetti lifted a shot into the upper corner from just outside the box to make it 1-0 in favor of the visitors in the 17′. Six minutes later, Toledo doubled its advantage as Morgan Otteson found space in the box and placed her shot into the left netting to make it 2-0 in the 23′.

After halftime, the Eagles looked to respond and did so quickly as D’Ambra pulled one back for the hosts in the 49′. On the play, Eastern took control of a loose ball near midfield and pushed towards the attacking third. Arielle Fink (Bradford, Ontario-Holy Trinity Catholic) received a pass and moved down the right flank before turning and feeding a pass to D’Ambra, who turned and fired into the lower left side of the net to make it 2-1. Despite pulling within one, the Eagles were unable to complete the comeback as several attempts on frame, including a pair of headers off corner kicks, went wide.

Game Notes

» Eastern slipped to 2-9-3 (1-5-1 MAC) on the year while Toledo moved to 2-7-5 (1-3-3 MAC).

» With her goal, D’Ambra now has two on the year, making her the fifth different Eagle to record multiple goals this year. The last time Eastern had five or more players with two or more goals in the same season was 2017 when five accomplished the feat.

» Fink’s helper on D’Ambra’s goal gives the Rookie three assists for the year, which ties her for the team lead with Maddie O’Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic). Fink ranks second on the team among freshmen in points with Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich. – Schoolcraft) having seven.

» Three freshmen earned their first collegiate starts against Toledo with Emily Iafrate (Innisfil, Ontario-Banting Memorial), Mary Grimes (Commerce Township, Mich.-Walled Lake Central) and Fink each making their first Appearances in the Starting XI.

» O’Farrell and Meagan Lukowski (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) tied for the team high in shots with four while D’Ambra, who tallied four shots, tied with Lukowski for shots on goal with three each.

Historical Notes

» Eastern is now 247-232-63 all-time, needing just three more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» The all-time series between EMU and UT is now tied, 15-15-2, with today’s loss snapping a two-match unbeaten streak (1-0-1) in the series for the Eagles

» The loss at home to Toledo drops Eastern to 12-4-2 all-time when hosting the Rockets and marked the first loss in Ypsilanti to UT since a 4-3 overtime setback Oct. 4, 2018.

NEXT UP

Eastern Returns to action on the road Sunday as it ventures to Kalamazoo, Mich., for a 1 pm match with Rival Western Michigan University at the WMU Soccer Complex.

