Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball Hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy.

“The visit was great,” Owens said. “They showed me around campus and I met with all of the coaches and players. I also got to watch a practice and see how those guys worked. One of the best parts was the football game. The community and atmosphere was great. Everyone made we feel like I was family and showed me a great time.”

