Damariscotta gallery seeks entries for juried art show

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for its next juried show, “Artist’s Choice.”

Members and nonmembers can submit works for consideration until the deadline, 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 15.

Artists can choose works that best represent their own styles and interests. “Artist’s Choice” can include realistic as well as abstract works. Mediums include painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, ceramics, original print making, drawing, encaustic and pastel.

The accepted list of artists will be posted online at riverartsme.org and the gallery’s Facebook page by Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Artists can enter one piece with a size limit of 48 inches (in any direction), including frame. Or artists can enter two pieces with size limits of up to 24 inches (in any direction), including frame.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from Tuesday, Oct. 18, to Saturday, Nov. 19. Gallery hours are from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

There will be a public reception from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, at the 36 Elm St. gallery.

For more information and complete submission guidelines, artists can visit River Arts’ website or call the gallery at 207-563-6868.

Check out other upcoming area events!