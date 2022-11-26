DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan named to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Beasley made 126 appearances (seventh-most in program history) for the USMNT from 2001-17 and was the first American man to play in four World Cups, plus won five Concacaf Gold Cups. He played 11 MLS seasons, starring for both Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC while winning three US Open Cups and a Supporters’ Shield.

The Indiana native Retired after the 2019 MLS season, a career that also spanned time Overseas in the Dutch Eredivisie (PSV), English Premier League (Manchester City), Scottish Premier League (Rangers), German Bundesliga (Hannover 96) and Liga MX ( Puebla). They mainly played anywhere on the left flank, from defense to forward.

Donovan earned 157 USMNT caps, second only to Cobi Jones, and his 57 goals are tied with Dempsey for the program lead. They played at three World Cups and one Olympic Games, plus won four Golds Cups. In many respects, the former midfielder and forward is considered the greatest-ever American men’s player.

The California native played 15 seasons in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, earning seven Best XI selections and winning six MLS Cups. The MLS MVP award is named after Donovan, who holds the league’s assist record (136) and trails only Chris Wondolowski for the league’s goals record (145).

Donovan, who most memorably played Overseas for Premier League side Everton, shared a story of his bond with Beasley, stemming from the 2002 World Cup in South Korea/Japan.

“One of my favorite memories of all time is 2002,” Donovan said on FS1. “I don’t know if you remember, but walking down the tunnel for our first game against Portugal. And we had been together at that point for five years, growing through everything. I remember looking at Beas and looking at each other like ‘Holy, from where did we come from to make it this far?'”