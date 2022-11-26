DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan Elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

November 26, 2022

USMNT duo to join Women’s star Holiday in Class of 2023

FRISCO, Texas (Nov. 26, 2022) — The National Soccer Hall of Fame today announced that DaMarcus Beasley and Landon Donovan will be inducted as members of its 2023 class at a ceremony May 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Both were elected in their first year of eligibility.

They will be inducted with US Women’s National Team midfielder Lauren Cheney Holiday, whose election was announced Tuesday.

Their former USMNT teammate Clint Dempsey, a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, surprised Beasley and Donovan with the news of their election live on FS1’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Today in Qatar.

A defender and midfielder, Beasley made 126 appearances for the US Men’s National Team between 2001 and 2017 and was the first American man to play in four World Cups. He played 11 seasons in Major League Soccer, with one Best XI selection and two Lamar Hunt US Open Cup titles. He also played two seasons in the Dutch first division, one season in the English Premier League, three seasons in the Scottish Premier League, one season in the German first division and three seasons in the Mexican first division. They won a Scottish Premier League Championship with Rangers in 2009.

A forward and midfielder, Donovan made 157 appearances for the US Men’s National Team, including three World Cups and one Olympic Games. Donovan is second only to Cobi Jones on the list of all-time national team appearances, and his 57 goals with the USMNT tied him with Clint Dempsey as the all-time leader. Donovan played 15 seasons in MLS, with seven Best XI selections, and when he retired he was the all-time MLS goal-scoring leader. He also played professionally in the German, English and Mexican first-division leagues.

Complete information about the Hall of Fame’s election and eligibility procedures is available at NationalSoccerHOF.com. The election process is administered by the National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.