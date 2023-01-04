Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Says NFL Star Is on Ventilator After Being Resuscitated Twice

New details are Damar Hamlin‘s state have come to light.

After the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during the NFL’s Monday night game, the athlete’s Uncle Dorrian Glenn has shared information on his nephew’s hospitalization at UC Health.

“His heart had gone out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” Glenn told CNN Jan. 3. “They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

Glenn told the outlet that the goal is to get Hamlin, who is sedated on a ventilator, to breathe without assistance.

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better,” he shared. “We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way.”

Glenn noted that Hamlin is “flipped over on his stomach” to help with the blood on his lungs and to take pressure off the area.

During the NFL match against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed suddenly after tackling the Bengals receiver Do Higgins during the first quarter. At the time, medical staff administered CPR for over 10 minutes while Hamlin’s teammates surrounded him. Per I drive. 3 statements to Twitter from his team, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field.

Looking back on watching the incident play out, Glenn told CNN it was not easy to witness.

“It’s just heartbreaking seeing him like that,” he told the outlet Jan. 3. “I’m not a crier, but I’ve never Cried so hard in my life. Just to know like my Nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.”

“I’m just glad he’s still alive,” Glenn added, “and able to fight and trying to get better and recover.”

