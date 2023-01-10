Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M? | National News
NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week.
He will also use proceeds from the sale of new t-shirts, emblazoned with “Did We Win?” along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him. Hamlin, who livetweeted through his team’s win over the Patriots on Sunday, tweeted Tuesday that he has returned to Buffalo but is still in the hospital being evaluated.
The 24-year-old has teamed up with The Giving Back Fund, a nonprofit that helps athletes and celebrities manage their charitable giving, to host the “The Chasing M’s Foundation” Charitable Fund. GoFundMe representatives told the Associated Press the crowdfunding platform will soon transfer the donations that have come in since Hamlin’s injury Jan. 2 to the new fund. Chasing M’s is Hamlin’s apparel company.
