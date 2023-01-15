Damar Hamlin’s near death has football fans wondering about the sport

In the middle of a football game, my wife and I found ourselves phoning friends we knew who loved the sport. There was no real reason for calling, really. We just wanted to reach out to people who might have seen Damar Hamlin, just 24 years old, take a hit, then melt down onto the field. No pulse. No breath.

Everything stopped. Medics arrived to restart his heart while players of both teams formed a protective ring around the fallen player. Soon, both teams had sunk to their knees in prayer; many players were openly holding each other and crying. Tens of thousands in the stadium stayed put long after it was obvious that the game was over. I think, like those watching at home, they had suddenly found themselves knit together into a community of mutual grief and hope.

Not everyone likes football. I’ve heard people compare it to the gladiatorial games of Rome. If football is like that, then football fans must be like the spectators in the coliseum, Roaring lustily as blood spattered the sand.

Let’s face it. If they were playing flag football, hardly anyone would watch. But what happened when Hamlin fell betrayed the difference between football and the gladiators? The American sports fan wants to see the hit. We just want the players to be all right after it. When it’s clear someone is hurt, I don’t care if it’s the pros or peewee football, the place falls into an instant hush. This is not what we came for.

