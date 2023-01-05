Damar Hamlin’s Collapse hits home for Kenny Pickett, Steelers: ‘Like family’

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was tuned into “Monday Night Football” between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, looking forward to what many were calling the game of the season. But as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf after making what appeared to be a routine tackle, Pickett’s mood quickly shifted toward concern for a former Pitt teammate who feels “like family.”

“We just at first thought it was a concussion, and then obviously when it came back (from) commercials and stuff, you could tell there was a little bit more sense of urgency,” Pickett said. “It was really scary — still is.”

This week, the bonds of the NFL Brotherhood have been strengthened, as a football community rallies around Hamlin and each other. Countless coaches and players in every NFL city have expressed their concern and support for Hamlin while he’s being cared for at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

But in Pittsburgh, the news has hit especially close to home for several players and Coach Mike Tomlin.

Hamlin was raised in McKees Rocks, just 7 miles from the Steelers’ South Side facility. He stayed home to attend Pitt, where he played alongside Pickett for four seasons. That included 2020, when Pickett and Hamlin served as Panthers Captains together.

“I think football creates bonds like no other sport,” Pickett said. “I played basketball. I played baseball. Football has something special to it. You just go through so many ups and downs together. Having four years with Damar, my teammates are all over the NFL. We continue to stay in touch.

“It just creates special bonds. He’s like family to me. Guys around the league are all checking in on each other, making sure everyone’s OK, especially guys who played with him on the Buffalo team or back at Pitt. Everyone’s rallying together for Damar.”

This week, the football-loving world has learned about Hamlin’s Charity initiatives and his unwavering desire to give back to his community. Pickett had the opportunity to observe those attributes firsthand for several seasons.

“Damar is an unbelievable person, does so much for the community,” Pickett said. “(They) could have gone anywhere. (They) stayed home. We had a great run together and he had an unbelievable career at Pitt. Just all-around great person and great family. His brother was always around the facility. They’re like the Pitt family to all of us, myself included. Thoughts and prayers are with him.”

While Pickett is one of the more prominent players who got to know Hamlin on a personal level, it is clear that Hamlin’s Personality has connected with so many others, whether they shared a college or NFL field or simply crossed his path. Tomlin said this situation is “personal” to him. The Coach has known Hamlin since the McKees Rocks native was 12 years old.

“I’ve just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he’s doing right now, which is playing in the NFL,” Tomlin said. “To watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that.”

The Steelers have visited the Bills each of the last two seasons. In both instances, Tomlin made a point to connect with Hamlin.

“It’s just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were Younger people and to watch their maturation, their development, to watch them earn what they’ve been chasing,” Tomlin said .

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace, who played with Hamlin last season in Buffalo’s secondary, feels a personal connection to the Bills safety. As a sixth-round pick with no guarantees, Hamlin came into Buffalo with a “humble” mentality, Wallace said. That attitude resonated with Wallace, a former walk-on at Alabama and undrafted free agent who climbed his way to a starting spot in the NFL.

“I got really close with him last year,” Wallace said. “I feel for my old teammates who were there and just seeing the emotions that they had on the field. Just not being in that environment, it’s just tough. They’re still some of my best friends that I have to this day. So it’s tough for me, being here and processing it.”

Wallace said the last 48 hours have been challenging and acknowledged there have been times it’s been difficult to focus on football, with the Steelers’ chances of a playoff berth still in play.

“I needed yesterday to get my mind together,” Wallace said. “But today’s better. My team needs me here to focus. I’ll be locked in on that and do it for them this last week.”

Even those who didn’t play collegiately or professionally with Hamlin feel a connection to him. Safety Terrell Edmunds, whose brother Tremaine plays linebacker for the Bills, participated in Hamlin’s Charity kickball tournament this summer and considers the Bills safety one of his “good friends.” Safety Tre Norwood met Hamlin at the Senior Bowl during their pre-draft process in 2021. They quickly forged a friendship. After Norwood joined the Steelers, Hamlin shared pointers to help Norwood get settled in his new city.

“We became real close with him being from here and then me getting drafted here. It made our bond even closer,” Norwood said. “The city here of Pittsburgh loves him. He gives back to the city a lot. Very humble dude. Very loving, caring guy. Very, very passionate. Just a guy that you’d like to be around. … The main thing is just focusing on his health right now. We’re praying for his health and safety, for him, his family, everybody that’s been affected.”

Added center Mason Cole: “Everyone in the NFL, everyone around the world is praying for Damar. He’s not one of our teammates, but he certainly feels like a brother to all of us.”

