Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use funds raised from his new shirts, “Did We Win,” and the symbolic hands in the form of a heart to raise money for the Cincinnati trauma center that helped save his life after his scary injury in Buffalo’s game against the Bengals are Monday Night Football.

It is another way Hamlin is seeking to put “real love into the world” and into the lives of people who spent countless hours and days assisting him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Monday, the hospital announced that Hamlin was being transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, following the Bills defeating the Patriots, 35-23, to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!” Hamlin tweeted.

However, earlier Tuesday, Hamlin tweeted that he was “not home quite just yet” and that he was “passing a bunch of tests” and was in good hands.

“… It’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong,” Hamlin tweeted.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bengals-Bills game in Week 17. Since the on-field incident, Hamlin has been able to walk since Friday and maintain a “regular diet,” according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey.

Over the weekend, Hamlin posted on social media that he watched the Bills-Pats gameas well as interacted with his teammates and other players around the league.