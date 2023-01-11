Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use funds raised from his new shirts, “Did We Win,” and the symbolic hands in the form of a heart to raise money for the Cincinnati trauma center that helped save his life after his scary injury in Buffalo’s game against the Bengals are Monday Night Football.

It is another way Hamlin is seeking to put “real love into the world” and into the lives of people who spent countless hours and days assisting him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Monday, the hospital announced that Hamlin was being transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, following the Bills defeating the Patriots, 35-23, to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button