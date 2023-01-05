Damar Hamlin – latest: Buffalo Bills share new injury update after cardiac arrest on NFL field
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit
NFL player Damar Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” but remains in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest on the field, his team said in an update on Wednesday night.
The Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition in hospital after he collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday night’s game.
Hamlin’s Uncle Dorrian Glenn had told CNN on Tuesday evening that his Nephew had to be resuscitated twice, although family friend and Hamlin’s marketing representative Jordon Rooney clarified those remarks on Wednesday morning – saying that Glenn misspoke and the safety was only resuscitated once.
“Right now things are moving in a positive direction,” Rooney told NFL Network. “What the Doctors were looking to see, I think they saw that. There were some reports last night that he was resuscitated twice. I wanted to clarify, we misspoke, he was only resuscitated once.”
Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and Coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.
Hamlin’s injury wasn’t Tee Higgins’ fault, players say
NFL players and teammates have put their weight behind Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, saying he did nothing wrong during the play that contributed to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.
During Monday night’s game, Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. The play appeared routine but Hamlin got to his feet and then collapsed backwards.
“There’s nothing you can do about that hit,” quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday after the Bengals practiced for the first time since the incident. “That hit happens on every play of every single game. That’s the scary part about it.” Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons pushed back at former NFL player Bart Scott, who suggested on ESPN that Higgins was partially at fault for lowering his head and “throwing his body” into Hamlin’s chest after catching a 13-yard pass. “(A)re we serious?!!? why do we let some people speak on TV?!,” Parsons tweeted in response to Scott’s comments. “This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild!” Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was more direct, tweeting in response to Scott: “straight bozo.”
Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said Hamlin and Higgins were simply “out there playing at full speed.” “It’s just what happens sometimes, and it’s just such a freak accident,” Reader said. “You can’t take your foot off the gas as a defender or an offensive player out there. If you’re playing lightly, you’re going to take your risk of getting hurt. It’s the only way to play this game. You got to play 100 miles an hour, and that’s how you go about it.”
What is commotio cordis? Traumatic injury that may have led to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
The team said in a statement that the 24-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night. Mr. Hamlin received CPR on the field before he was taken to a hospital.
“When he was hit in that chest anteriorly, as hard as he was, it’s a phenomenon known as commotio cordis. This is when you get a traumatic injury to the anterior chest, just as the heart is getting prepared to have another beat,” Dr. Anthony Cardillo told CNN.
“It’s during that repolarization phase and the Electromechanical activity of the heart … the heart is fueled by electrical impulse,” Dr. Cardillo noted. “If you have trauma at an exact moment, when that heart is getting ready to repolarize and beat again, you will go into cardiac arrest.”
Aaron Rodgers says he is shaken after Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed shock at Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field on Monday and said giving entertainment to the masses comes at the cost of risk to players’ health.
During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said: “There’s one thread that connects all of us, right?”
“We know we are the modern-day gladiators. We are providing entertainment for the masses and doing something we love, but we’re also putting our bodies and our future health on the line.”
They said the thin line of rivalries between players disappears when something like this happens as all players share a bond.
“Whatever it might be that separates you a little bit, that’s all gone when it’s one of your guys,” Rodgers said.
“Whether you’re currently playing or done playing, you’re shocked about this because you don’t think you would see something like this on the field,” Rodgers continued.
“Am I going to have my Cognitive function when I’m 50, 60? What kind of risk am I really setting myself up for? This kid’s 24 years old, right? This really, it f***ed me up last night a lot.”
The Damar Hamlin incident is a sobering reminder for us all
ICYMI: The air that had come over Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati was eerie. Players, fans, and coaches alike, from both sides, were completely and utterly disturbed by what they had just seen. Yet somehow, word had gotten out that the NFL had notified the involved parties that play would resume in five minutes.
Shortly thereafter, play was announced as “Temporarily Suspended” until further notice. Meanwhile, an update had made its rounds online that Hamlin was with a pulse, but unable to breathe on his own.
Confusion, devastation, Panic – all these emotions Visibly plagued the players and coaches, as they remained on the field, pacing back and forth, conversing, even praying in response to what they just saw. On official broadcasts, no word was provided on the injury.
As we as a society dealt with the trauma of watching a perfectly fit and healthy 24-year-old human collapse to the floor, in complete spontaneity, conversation swirled online. From stoking suspicions about vaccine-related conditions to recalling similar episodes of cardiac arrest in pro sports from years pastMonday night’s incident left almost all spectators agreeing on one thing – play should not continue.
Andy Gorel discusses how Monday night’s incident made us feel:
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor praises counterpart Sean McDermott
ICYMI: Taylor also praised his opposite number, the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, for his handling of the situation.
Taylor explained that McDermott had told him: “I need to be at the hospital for Damar, I shouldn’t be coaching this game.”
Taylor said: “That, to me, provided all the clarity.”
He added: “I really felt Sean McDermott led in that moment. He was there for his players. They processed it the right way, which was incredibly difficult, and really helped us get to the solution we needed to get to.”
Doctors’ response prevented ‘tragic outcome’, says NFL medical chief
ICYMI: The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr Allen Sills, said: “It is not an exaggeration to say that the skilled and immediate response by all these talented caregivers prevented a tragic outcome at that moment.”
Sills added: “There was only one policy and practice that mattered that evening, and that was the emergency action plan by those first responders.
“It gave our brother Damar another day to live.”
Noah Berlatsky: We need to call out the Despicable response to Damar Hamlin’s injury
ICYMI: On Monday night, football fans watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after what looked like a routine tackle. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken away in an ambulance. The game was cancelled.
While most people were expressing sympathy or solidarity, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk jumped at the chance to spread conspiracy theories and medical misinformation about Covid vaccines. In doing so, he showed once again that the right’s approach to Covid is built on callous disregard for the safety of workers and the dignity of working people.
After Hamlin’s injury, Kirk tweeted: “This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now: Athletes dropping suddenly.” That’s a reference to long-standing right-wing conspiracy theories falsely linking the deaths of athletes to the Covid vaccine. There is no evidence for these claims.
The right has developed an entire barrage of conspiratorial claims about Athletes in particular because Athletes are among the most vaccinated workers in the country. In the NFL, 94.4 percent of players were fully vaccinated in December 2021; in the NBA, it was 95 percent, and in the NHL, 99 percent.
Noah Berlatsky on the Despicable response to Hamlin’s injury in certain quarters:
NFL’s top doctor says pre-game meeting key to Hamlin’s response
“If you ask me, the 60-minute meeting is the most important thing we do on Sundays,” NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allan Sills told CNN on Wednesday.
“Fans don’t ever see that meeting. It happens under the stands,” Sills said. “It’s part of the reason why, in this tragic moment on Monday night, we could
“It happens one hour before kickoff… and it involves everyone on the medical care team from both teams. So the team physicians, the Athletic trainers, our independent personnel, which are our unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants, our airway doctors, our visiting team medical liaisons, the paramedics, the ambulance crew and the referee.
“That whole crew of people gets together one hour before the game, and they review that emergency action plan, they talk specifically about locations of emergency equipment, who’s going to lead if we have a cardiac arrest, how the chain of command will go. “
College Cuber makes artwork to support Damar Hamlin
Joe Biden speaks with the family of critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills say player has shown ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition.
