Damar Hamlin Gets Inspirational Message From NFL Legend Bo Jackson

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL Legend Bo Jackson.

Jackson, one of football history’s most notable talents, took to Twitter to celebrate the news that Hamlin was awake and communicating on Friday. In his tweet, Jackson alluded to the question that the Bills safety asked to Doctors about whether or not his team had won the game on Monday during which he went into cardiac arrest.

“Dear @HamlinIsland, The question you asked, “Did we win?” The answer to that is yes, we did win. The very second you opened your eyes, the Nation celebrated and cheered,” Jackson wrote. “So to answer your question, hell yeah we won young man!!”

Hamlin continues to be treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was brought after receiving CPR on the field after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in Monday’s game. The latest update came from the Bills on Friday, who revealed that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and was able to talk to people for the first time. He was able to FaceTime his teammates and coaches on Friday morning, which provided a much-needed morale boost for a Buffalo team preparing to play New England on Sunday.

The Bills previously said on Thursday that Hamlin had woken up and was “neurologically intact,” which allowed him to ask about the outcome of the game and communicate through writing. The AFC contest was postponed and later canceled by the NFL, leading the league’s owners to pass a resolution to change the conference’s playoff rules depending on the various possible outcomes of this weekend’s games.