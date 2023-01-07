Damar Hamlin Gets Inspirational Message From NFL Legend Bo Jackson

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL Legend Bo Jackson.

Jackson, one of football history’s most notable talents, took to Twitter to celebrate the news that Hamlin was awake and communicating on Friday. In his tweet, Jackson alluded to the question that the Bills safety asked to Doctors about whether or not his team had won the game on Monday during which he went into cardiac arrest.

“Dear @HamlinIsland, The question you asked, “Did we win?” The answer to that is yes, we did win. The very second you opened your eyes, the Nation celebrated and cheered,” Jackson wrote. “So to answer your question, hell yeah we won young man!!”

