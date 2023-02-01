Damar Hamlin challenges Tom Brady and LeBron James as he continues his recovery

Buffalo Bills security, Damar Hamlin continues to Recover from the horrific injury he suffered after making a tackle during their regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengalswhich led to the player being administered CPR for almost 10 minutes on the field of Paycor Stadiumbefore getting his pulse back and transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

Hamlin’s the recovery process has been both quick and remarkable, and now he’s trying to turn his injury scare into a positive note.

Damar Hamlin challenges three “GOAT’s”

Damar Hamlin teamed up with the American Heart Association to launch “The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge”in what he described as three easy steps that could save anyone’s life.

“I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks. As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

He then went on to say that he challenged Tom Brady, LeBron James and Michelle Obamathree people he referred to as “GOAT’s” in their respective fields.

This way Damar Hamlin wants to raise awareness on how to perform CPRas it could be crucial in any given moment.