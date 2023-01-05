Damar Hamlin Appears Neurologically Intact After Collapse, Buffalo Bills Say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact,” the team said, three days after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during a game.

Hamlin remains critically ill, according to the team citing the Physicians caring for him, and his lungs are continuing to heal. But amid fears that he could have suffered significant brain damage while his heartbeat was being restored on the field, the announcement came as the most positive news yet about the 24-year-old’s prospects for recovery.

“Per the Physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team said in a statement posted on Twitter. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

One of Hamlin’s teammates, cornerback Kaiir Elam added that Hamlin is awake.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more improvement,” Elam tweeted. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please.”

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Monday night’s nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle, during which he appeared to receive a Blow to the chest. They then briefly stood up before collapsing to the ground.

Hamlin received emergency medical attention on the field, including CPR, and his heartbeat was restored. He was eventually placed in an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has been in critical condition.

After a gut-wrenching scene in which players cried in front of millions of fans watching, the players eventually returned to their locker rooms and the game was suspended.

Football fans held a Vigil for Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin for a second night amid an outpouring of support from personalities across the sports world. The Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remained in critical condition. Photo: Jeff Dean/Getty Images



The cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has not yet been confirmed, but the NFL’s chief medical officer on Wednesday named a condition called commotio cordis as a possible cause.

In commotio cordis—Latin for “agitation of the heart”—a Sudden blunt force trauma to the chest affects the electrical system of the heart, causing an arrhythmia and cardiac arrest.

The news that Hamlin was awake was greeted enthusiastically by some doctors, as was the possibility that he could be considered “neurologically intact,” which typically means “normal.”

“This is a very optimistic sign,” said Mark Link, a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center and a member of its division of Cardiology who has investigated commotio for years.

The news about Hamlin’s progress came as teams across the NFL steeled themselves to play this weekend in the wake of the terrifying incident. In somber tones, coaches of various teams described how they felt watching what happened to the Bills player. They also pointed to mental health options and team chaplains who met with their players.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday in an important game as New England vies for a postseason berth while Buffalo Angles for a playoff bye and the No. 1 seed in the AFC—maybe. That could depend on how the NFL handles the suspended game from Monday.

As two of the top teams in the NFL, the Bills-Bengals Showdown was one of the most hotly anticipated contests of the season. It also carried weighty playoff implications, and NFL executives said on Wednesday that they are still sorting through various scenarios on how to handle it.

If the league simply cancels the game or dubs it a tie—Cincinnati was leading 7-3 at the time—that would eliminate the Bills inside track for the top seed. Had they won their final two games, they would have earned that prize. But should they end up playing one fewer game, and the Chiefs win on Sunday, Kansas City would have a higher winning percentage.

Another option could be resuming the Bills-Bengals game the following weekend and shifting the start of the Playoffs back. The league has some built-in flexibility in its calendar because of the extra week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

A cancellation would also impact the Bengals, who are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That game could help decide the AFC North division depending on if the Bills game is called off.

Alternatively, if the game is restarted, the Bengals would also have an outside path to the No. 1 seed But it would be a longshot: the Chiefs would have to lose, the Bengals would have to beat Baltimore—and then beat the Bills.

Write to Andrew Beaton at [email protected] and Louise Radnofsky at [email protected]