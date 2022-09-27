Dalvin Cook, D’Andre Swift updates

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Vikings head Coach Kevin O’Connell said that RB Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with a shoulder injury heading into Week 4.

What it means in fantasy: Cook left Sunday’s game against the Lions with the injury and would try to play through it while wearing a harness as extra protection. He suffered a similar injury last season and missed one game before returning with the harness, Since the Veteran running back has a robust history of shoulder injuries dating back to college, Fantasy Managers should prioritize adding Alexander Mattison to their rosters.

Going deeper: Mattison has started six career games when Cook has been inactive. In those games, he averaged 23.3 touches, 115.5 total yards and 20.1 Fantasy points.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lions head Coach Dan Campbell said that RB D’Andre Swift could benefit from being held out through Detroit’s Week 6 bye.

What it means in fantasy: Swift suffered an ankle sprain in the season opener and now has a shoulder injury. His three seasons with the Lions have been plagued by durability issues. Detroit will rely more heavily on Jamaal Williams if Swift were to miss time. Williams rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings in Week 3, one of the best games of his career. He can be viewed as an RB2 if Swift sits out.

Going deeper: Williams has averaged 19.5 touches, 96.5 total yards and 16.6 Fantasy points in games where he has been a primary back (receiving at least 15 touches).

The news: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard finished with 105 rushing yards on 13 attempts against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

What it means in fantasy: It’s clear who the more explosive and effective runner is in the Cowboys’ backfield, and it’s not Ezekiel Elliott. Last night, Mike Clay tweeted that Pollard had the first 100-yard rushing game by a Dallas running back since Week 5 of last season. Over the last two weeks, Pollard has stockpiled 203 yards and one touchdown on 26 touches. In Monday’s game, Elliott had 16 touches while Pollard had 13. It appears the Cowboys are more open to having a running back by committee between them. Pollard is on the RB2 Radar in Week 4 against the Commanders.

The news: ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered what is believed to be a serious left knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Shepard caught five of 10 targets for 49 yards against the Cowboys before being carted off with the non-contact injury. A final diagnosis will be made Tuesday morning, when Shepard undergoes more tests, but his season is likely over. Shepard amassed 20 targets over the last two games. Kadarius Toney is the best candidate to fill the void once he’s recovered from his hamstring injury. He’s still available in 45% of ESPN leagues.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Patriots QB Mac Jones is likely to miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Schefter also reported that according to his sources, Jones’ injury was so severe that it would cause many to undergo surgery. Whether he gets surgery or not will depend on whether the 1-2 Patriots think that’s the best option. New England will most likely have Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who knows Coach Bill Belichick’s system, under center in Week 4. The Patriots are likely to lean heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris and their defense.

The news: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa did not practice Monday with a back and ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: The Dolphins confirmed that Tagovailoa is dealing with both injuries heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Bengals. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the NFL Players Association is also reviewing Miami’s concussion protocol after Tagovailoa appeared to have concussion-like symptoms against the Bills on Sunday. If Tagovailoa is active he can be viewed as a high-end QB2.

The news: ESPN’s Ben Baby reported that Bengals head Coach Zac Taylor said RB Joe Mixon should be available to play Thursday night against the Dolphins.

What it means in fantasy: Mixon left Sunday’s game against the Jets in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, so Samaje Perine handled all of the touches. Through three games, Mixon has averaged 23.7 touches per game. Unfortunately, he only averages 13.2 Fantasy points per game. The offensive line also plays a role in this. It will take time for the Chemistry to develop with a talented, but overall new unit. Mixon can still be viewed as a low-end RB1.

The news: ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported that Ravens head Coach John Harbaugh said RB JK Dobbins is in “good shape” coming out of his first game since January 2020.

What it means in fantasy: It’s great news for Dobbins. He played limited snaps, but Fantasy Managers can expect Dobbins to become more involved each week. Considering he suffered an ACL, LCL, hamstring and meniscus injury during the 2021 preseason, it’s wise for the Ravens to ease him back into the fold. Dobbins is on the flex radar. You might want to take a wait-and-see approach depending on your options as a Fantasy manager. Whenever Gus Edwards returns, Dobbins’ role could change.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that WR Michael Thomas’ toe injury and Jarvis Landry’s foot injury are not believed to be serious.

What it means in fantasy: Thomas and Landry both left Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Chris Olave was left as the Saints’ primary receiver, and he thrived, catching nine of 13 targets for 147 receiving yards. Additionally, Rapoport noted that Thomas’ injury is not on the same foot as his previous ankle injury. Thomas and Landry will undergo more tests. If active, Thomas can be viewed as a flex option. Landry doesn’t belong in most Fantasy lineups.

The news: ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Buccaneers head Coach Todd Bowles said WR Julio Jones is expected to play against the Chiefs in Week 4.

What it means in fantasy: Jones has missed each of the past two games with a knee injury. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the veteran receiver was dealing with a partially torn PCL. Bowles did not confirm or deny the report after Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones’ return is good news for a Buccaneers offense lacking wide receivers. It is likely that Chris Godwin will miss Week 4. Jones is on the flex radar against the high-octane Chiefs offense.

The news: Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals reported WR AJ Green could miss Week 4’s game against the Panthers with a bone bruise.

What it means in fantasy: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this to reporters on Monday. Green exited Week 3 before Halftime against the Rams. He Landed awkwardly after attempting to catch an incomplete pass. Green caught five of 13 targets for 29 yards so far this season. His absence would lead to more targets for Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and Zach Ertz. It’s also possible Rondale Moore will return from his hamstring injury.

The news: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton is out for the season after he tore his ACL against the Jaguars.

What it means in fantasy: Guyton was injured shortly after a 54-yard reception against the Jaguars. This was his fourth season with the Chargers, coming off a 2021 season with a career-high 31 receptions for 448 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Joshua Palmer, who has played well without Keenan Allen over the last two weeks, will get more snaps and targets without Guyton. Palmer led the Chargers in Offensive snaps, routes run, targets and receiving yards against the Jaguars. He can be viewed as a WR4/flex option.

Going deeper: Palmer has had five career games with six or more targets. In those games he averaged 55.6 receiving yards and 15.3 fantasy points per game. It’s prudent for the Chargers to keep Palmer involved.

