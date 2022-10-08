Dalton wins district title to clinch state berth

ALLIANCE — Jaden Schlabach woke up nervous Thursday morning. More nervous than usual.

He and his Dalton teammates entered the Division III Northeast District Tournament with expectations. A year after finishing as the district runner-up, the Bulldogs knew anything short of a second straight trip to the state tournament would be a disappointment. One of the best seasons in school history wouldn’t be complete without another trip to the biggest tournament of the year.

Those nerves transformed into Joy by the afternoon.

Dalton won the Div. III Tannenhauf District with a score of 327, led by tournament medalist Schlabach, who shot a 76 to lead the ‘Dawgs back to the Div. III state tournament. Tuslaw’s Adam Sibila also qualified for the state tournament, shooting a 79 to finish second as an individual outside of the three Qualifying teams.

The Div. III state tournament takes place next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

“This is probably the most nervous I’ve gotten for this tournament,” Schlabach said. “I just had to tell myself, ‘Stick to your routine. You’ve put the work in. Release all external thoughts and focus.’ I think that was the main thing today. I really focused.”

Dalton, which posted the eighth-best Sectional team score of the nine district-qualifying teams, fared much better in the near-perfect conditions Thursday compared to playing on a tough, water-logged Pine Hills track last week.

And, as he’s done all season, Schlabach was there to lead the way.

“He is the one we can rely on,” Dalton’s Brendan Lehman said. “We all have our good days and bad days but knowing that he’ll be in the 70s unless something goes really wrong, it’s nice to know. It’s nice to have.”

The ‘Dawgs steady No. 1 had another one of those rock-solid performances of non-spectacular, but effective golf. Schlabach didn’t sink any long putts during his district-best round. They didn’t put any approaches right next to the pin. But he limited Mistakes and gave himself short par putts all day to shoot 4-over.

“The difference today was my putting,” Schlabach said. “My lag putts weren’t the greatest, but I was able to make those 3-5 footers to make par. I didn’t make any long putts. … I also had to chip a few times and the wedges were good today too.”

Dalton’s consistency as a team was the difference-maker in taking home the team title. All four scoring players shot 85 or better — something only runner-up Warren JFK (332) also accomplished. Lehman and Todd Brahler each carded 83s and Zach Brahler shot an 85 to come out on top.

“It’s a great feeling,” Lehman said. “We know we had the target on our back all year.”

Once Dalton’s players got off the course, all they could do was wait for the scores to come in, continuously checking the live scoring on their phones. As the final groups were finishing up, it became clear that Dalton was not only heading back to state but going home as the district champion.

Meanwhile, Sibila put together one of his best rounds of the year, getting to state for the first time in his prep career.

“Honestly, my goal was just to make it to districts,” Sibila said. “But going to state is better than that. I’m excited.”

Even Moments after finding out he was heading to NorthStar next week, Sibila couldn’t help but think about missed opportunities.

“I had three three-putts,” Sibila said. “That didn’t help at all. But it turned out all right.”

Loudonville also competed as a team in the tournament, along with Northwestern’s Joe Buchholz.

Buchholz played one of the best rounds of the day, finishing tied for eighth among the 53-player field, firing an 82.

Meanwhile, Loudonville finished sixth, just seven shots out of third place (the top three teams qualified for the state tournament), with a score of 354. The Redbirds played steady golf, led by Isaac Gessner’s 84, along with Judah Layton’s 87, Chandeler Gribble’s 88 and Gabriel Gerhart’s 95.

Girls’ Golf — Div. II Sable Creek District

Northwestern’s Kylee Purdy entered Thursday’s district tournament at Sable Creek with her eye on a return trip to the Div. II state tournament.

Unfortunately, the standout senior fell just short.

Purdy placed tied for fifth as an individual, with Ravenna’s Abbie Retherford (77), United’s Mati Zines (77) and Laurel’s Siena Maschke (79) grabbing the three individual state berths up for grabs.

Purdy shot an 81 — 42 on the front and 39 on the back.

She played the regular season as Northwestern’s No. 1 and won her Sectional tournament last week with a 74.

Orrville’s Abby Ankenman also competed in the district tournament, finishing tied for 20th with a 93.