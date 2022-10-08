Dalton wins district title to clinch state berth

ALLIANCE — Jaden Schlabach woke up nervous Thursday morning. More nervous than usual.

He and his Dalton teammates entered the Division III Northeast District Tournament with expectations. A year after finishing as the district runner-up, the Bulldogs knew anything short of a second straight trip to the state tournament would be a disappointment. One of the best seasons in school history wouldn’t be complete without another trip to the biggest tournament of the year.

Those nerves transformed into Joy by the afternoon.

Dalton won the Div. III Tannenhauf District with a score of 327, led by tournament medalist Schlabach, who shot a 76 to lead the ‘Dawgs back to the Div. III state tournament. Tuslaw’s Adam Sibila also qualified for the state tournament, shooting a 79 to finish second as an individual outside of the three Qualifying teams.

