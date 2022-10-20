Dalton volleyball Cruises in tourney opener
Wednesday, Oct. 19
VOLLEYBALL
Div. IV Lisbon Sectional
Dalton 25, 25, 25; Mathews 7, 7, 7
Dalton’s time to shine has always been the postseason, when a challenging Wayne County Athletic League schedule always seems to pay dividends.
The Bulldogs took down an overmatched Mathews team to start their tournament run.
Dalton: Vivi Cisar 9 kills, Maclain Stutz 7 kills, Sarah Cross 22 assists, Sydney Geiser 14 digs
Div. IV Columbiana Sectional
Mogadore 25, 25, 25; Central Christian 19, 16, 13
Central Christian: Mattie Mast 7 kills; Maclaren Fry 13 digs
Div. III Smithville Sectional
Waynedale 25, 25, 25, Fairless 22, 23, 8
Waynedale: Alyssa Geiser 10 kills; Hope Salisbury 8 kills; Meghan Miller 27 assists, 4 aces; Addesa Miller 17 digs
Div. II East 1 Sectional
New Philadelphia 25, 25, 25; West Holmes 19, 16, 20
West Holmes: Brynlee Reed 18 assists, 7 digs; Daphne Alexander 8 kills; Allie Snyder 11 digs
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Div. I Elyria 2 Sectional
North Royalton 3, Wooster 0
No statistics provided.
Div. II East Sectional
West Holmes 9, Maysville 0
West Holmes goals: Katherine Kaster 2, Allie McMillen 2, Casey Ogi 2, Aveona Yoder 2, Averee Troyer
Div. III Akron 4 Sectional
Chippewa 9, Rittman 0
Chippewa goals: Abby Henegar 3, Delaney McNab 2, Abby Blaz, Gabi Gartin, Mia Rodriguez, Kendal Shiarla … Annie Henegar 2 assists
Rittman: Haley Dull 13 saves
Loudonville 5, Independence 1
Loudonville goals: Sydney Polen 3, Anna Templeman 2 … Zoey Eades 5 saves
Div. III Akron 5 Sectional
Norwayne 9, Wellington 2
Norwayne goals: Shelby Vaughn 5, Leah Rufener 3 … Sydney Emler 6 saves