Dalton volleyball Cruises in tourney opener

Wednesday, Oct. 19

VOLLEYBALL

Div. IV Lisbon Sectional

Dalton 25, 25, 25; Mathews 7, 7, 7

Dalton’s time to shine has always been the postseason, when a challenging Wayne County Athletic League schedule always seems to pay dividends.

The Bulldogs took down an overmatched Mathews team to start their tournament run.

Dalton: Vivi Cisar 9 kills, Maclain Stutz 7 kills, Sarah Cross 22 assists, Sydney Geiser 14 digs

Div. IV Columbiana Sectional

Mogadore 25, 25, 25; Central Christian 19, 16, 13

Central Christian: Mattie Mast 7 kills; Maclaren Fry 13 digs

Div. III Smithville Sectional

Waynedale 25, 25, 25, Fairless 22, 23, 8

Waynedale: Alyssa Geiser 10 kills; Hope Salisbury 8 kills; Meghan Miller 27 assists, 4 aces; Addesa Miller 17 digs

Div. II East 1 Sectional

New Philadelphia 25, 25, 25; West Holmes 19, 16, 20

West Holmes: Brynlee Reed 18 assists, 7 digs; Daphne Alexander 8 kills; Allie Snyder 11 digs

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Div. I Elyria 2 Sectional

North Royalton 3, Wooster 0

No statistics provided.

Div. II East Sectional

West Holmes 9, Maysville 0

West Holmes goals: Katherine Kaster 2, Allie McMillen 2, Casey Ogi 2, Aveona Yoder 2, Averee Troyer

Div. III Akron 4 Sectional

Chippewa 9, Rittman 0

Chippewa goals: Abby Henegar 3, Delaney McNab 2, Abby Blaz, Gabi Gartin, Mia Rodriguez, Kendal Shiarla … Annie Henegar 2 assists

Rittman: Haley Dull 13 saves

Loudonville 5, Independence 1

Loudonville goals: Sydney Polen 3, Anna Templeman 2 … Zoey Eades 5 saves

Div. III Akron 5 Sectional

Norwayne 9, Wellington 2

Norwayne goals: Shelby Vaughn 5, Leah Rufener 3 … Sydney Emler 6 saves