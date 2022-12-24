Dalton High’s Ridley adds award to hoops Honor

December 24—A lot of the skills that make Gracie Ridley special in basketball translate well to her other sport.

The Dalton High School junior was named the Dalton Daily Citizen coverage area’s top basketball player after her sophomore season last year, scoring and rebounding her way to a stellar campaign.

Similar to leaping to pinpoint and grab a rebound in basketball, Ridley could be found throughout the fall skying over the net and thundering down a Spike to win the Lady Catamounts volleyball team a point. Like skying to swat an opponent’s shot, Ridley sent balls back over the volleyball net.

“I think the sports really complement each other,” Ridley said. “Especially since the seasons are so close together. Especially with jumping and coordination, both kind of build those skills.”

Ridley broke her own school record for kills in a season — setting the new mark at 407 — and helped lead the Lady Cats to new heights.

Dalton finished 31-11 — going on a 16-match win streak at one point — won Region 7-5A and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the state playoffs, where the Lady Cats fell to eventual state runner-up Chattahoochee.

For her season, Ridley earned a volleyball award to match her hoops honor. She was named the 2022 Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

As on the basketball floor, Ridley is a leader on the volleyball court.

“She always works so very hard. She’s always so encouraging to her teammates, and she’s the one to kind of talk to her teammates when I can’t be out there. She’s like another coach,” Dalton head Coach Serena Turner said. “We’re definitely lucky to have her.”

That 16-match win streak was when this year’s Lady Cats really began to gel, Ridley said.

“It was a lot of fun. We’re used to winning, but winning that many times in a row really built momentum each time,” Ridley said. “Our student body got really involved in the games, too.”

Story continues

It was the first year at Dalton for Turner, who follows Edis Krnjic as head coach. It wasn’t a huge transition, Ridley said, despite a fairly new-look roster around Ridley and the new coach.

“We really wanted to win the region this year,” Ridley said. “Coach Turner came in and we just had the same goals to work towards. Our team Chemistry was great and we all worked towards that goal. I feel like it was a really successful season in that way.”

The win streak rolled Dalton right into the Region 7-5A tourney. It was finally stopped by Cartersville, a team that also knocked off Dalton in the regular season, but the Lady Catamounts responded to come back and win the next match over Cartersville in the Finals of the double-elimination tournament to grab the region crown.

It was during the run to the Playoffs that Ridley broke her Kills record. Ridley had 393 as a sophomore.

“I didn’t think I was going to beat it again,” Ridley said. “But as we made the run for state, our team really started to play well and it was easy for everyone to get kills.”

Beyond the stats, Ridley assessed this season as her best in high school so far. On the mental side is where Ridley thinks she grew the most.

“I think I matured a little bit more this year and was able to make quick decisions better,” Ridley said.

Turner said Ridley’s Strides in that area became indispensable.

“I think she found her voice close to the end of the season,” Turner said. “She’s a natural leader, but she developed that as the season went on. She’s the one that made sure we kept that focus.”

Dalton defeated Loganville in the first round of the Class 5A Playoffs to reach the Sweet 16, but a bad-luck draw in the second round matched the Lady Cats with Chattahoochee. Dalton played close in all three, but couldn’t take a set off of the eventual state finalists.

Ridley’s in the midst of basketball season now, but once it finishes she’ll be back to preparing for her final season in her two chosen sports.

“It will be my senior year, so I definitely want to keep my (kills) record or break it again,” Ridley said with a laugh. “I really just want to go out winning. Winning region again would be awesome, and then going further in state.”