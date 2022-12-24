Dalton City Council votes to Resurface soccer fields

December 23—Some of Dalton’s most-used soccer fields will be getting new turf.

The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to accept a $1,248,426 bid from Shaw Integrated and Turf Solutions to replace the artificial turf on the soccer fields at Lakeshore Park and the Ron Nix Soccer Complex at James Brown Park. The bid includes both the turf and its installation.

Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.

The council members also voted 4-0 to approve a $709,000 purchase of property at 133 Huntington Road from Charles and Laura Allgood. The city plans to use the property as part of a stormwater control project.

“The city is just over 175 years old, and unfortunately, we had no requirement to have any kind of runoff controls in our ordinances until 2006,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker.

Since 2020, city officials have identified more than 40 areas with stormwater runoff issues and are developing plans to address them. The Huntington Road property, which is at the Confluence of two streams, will be used to help control stormwater runoff in the McLellan Creek drainage basin.

The council members voted 4-0 to accept a donation of property from Delores Penley Howalt. Parker said the property is near the headwaters of Tar Creek and will be used for stormwater runoff control.

The council members reappointed Police Chief Cliff Cason and Fire Chief Todd Pangle to two-year terms and Municipal Court Judge Robert Cowan, Fire Marshal Matthew Daniel, City Attorney Terry Miller and Mayor Pro Tem Annalee Sams to one-year terms.