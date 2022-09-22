Dallin Holker Transfer Surprised Aaron Roderick, Players

PROVO, Utah – BYU football Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick was “gutted” when Dallin Holker told coaches he was planning to enter the Transfer Portal.

KSL Sports confirmed with the former BYU tight end his intentions to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Although Holker will officially go into the Portal this December, he will remain a student at BYU until then.

Roderick spoke to Reporters on Wednesday inside the Indoor Practice Facility. BYU began practice inside the IPF for stretches, went outside when the weather cleared up, and then back into the IPF after a sudden burst of rain hit the Provo area.

Aaron Roderick felt “gutted”

When asked about Holker’s sudden departure from the team, Roderick shared some comments.

“I love Dallen; I loved coaching him. I wish him the best. I really, really like that kid. You know, I was gutted,” Roderick said.

Was BYU’s play caller surprised at Holker leaving three weeks into the season?

“Very,” said Roderick.

BYU football players were surprised by Dallin Holker going to the Transfer Portal

Holker’s former teammates were surprised by the move as well.

“I think it caught most people by surprise, just with the timing of it,” said BYU running back Lopini Katoa. “But he’s a brother of mine. Whatever color of jersey he is wearing in the future, I’ll support him and cheer him on.”

“I didn’t see it coming,” said BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty to KSL Sports. “Dallen’s a stud. I love Dallen. He’s a grinder and works his butt off. … So honestly, it took a lot of us by surprise, especially me specifically. I didn’t see that coming whatever. And then the emotion across the table was, ‘Oh, he’s out of here.’ That’s always tough.”

It’s unlikely that Holker would come back to the BYU football team. But if he does, that would be a decision for head coach Kalani Sitake.

BYU has been one of the top programs in college football in avoiding players leaving for the Transfer Portal. Most of the former players who departed from BYU in recent years were typically guys fighting for a roster spot. So that adds to the surprise factor of Holker’s sudden departure.

“We have lost very few players in the last few years,” Roderick said. “We’ve been a good team and we’ll keep being a good team.”

BYU moves forward

Moving forward, BYU will continue to feature Isaac Rex as their number one tight end. Rex has been “playing really good football, playing really well for us,” said Roderick on Wednesday. Behind him is Masen Wake.

Keep an eye out for former dual-sport standout at Kahuku High School, Ethan Erickson. Erickson was a player who made a lot of strides both in spring and fall camp practices this year. Jaren Hall told KSL Sports in March that Erickson was an underclassman who he felt made a lot of improvements.

BYU continues to gear up for the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The kickoff between the Cougars and Cowboys is at 8:15 pm on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio.

