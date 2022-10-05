Dallastown golf’s Krosse Brothers pushing each other toward success

Family pushes you to want to be better. That’s how it’s been for Dallastown golf’s Krosse Brothers ever since they both decided they were devoting their lives to the sport they love.

“We push each other to the max,” sophomore Reed Krosse said of him and older brother Lane.

The Brothers have a simple saying passed down from their father when they golf — “stay on five.” It’s what they tell each other when they’re playing together. Ten would be displaying too much emotion, while one is no emotion. “Stay in the middle, keep clean and have a good time,” they said.

When the two play together, it’s all about handling business against the opponent. But when they have the chance to play against each other, it’s a different story.

“It’s competing to see which one will finish second,” Reed Krosse said.

The two are separated by a year — Lane is a junior and Reed a sophomore — but are as close as any brothers can be. Reed was 10 when he picked up his first golf club; his Stepfather was heavily into the sport and took him to golf courses. Lane waited a few more years until he was 13 to follow suit. The two both participated in sports such as lacrosse, swimming and skiing, but it wasn’t long until they realized how much they enjoyed golf.

Since then, both have devoted six to seven days a week to the game. They play for Dallastown, their hometown high school, but attend Commonwealth Charter Academy, an online school that gives them the flexibility to play golf when they want. They also move to Georgia in the winter to play in warmer weather and away from the cold.

Lane Krosse said he loves golf because it’s the toughest sport to play.

“It’s more mental and a great representation of life,” the older brother said. “You’re going to struggle sometimes, but you have to persevere.”

Reed Krosse shared similar sentiments.

“I love the game and the feeling of success,” he said. “Everything about it is fun. Doesn’t feel like a job. I love trying to get better.”

Lane, a member of the Class of 2024, has already had Division I schools looking his way. Reed is one year away from being able to talk to college programs. Both have been considered among the best golfers in York County and the state of Pennsylvania for the past two years. And in the last two seasons, Dallastown has enjoyed success like never before.

This season, the Wildcats dominated in York-Adams League Division I all year, posting a 41-1 division record. That success carried over into the postseason, when Dallastown beat York Suburban for the league team title. Perhaps the most exciting moment of the brothers’ golf career, however, took place last Thursday when they faced off against each other in a playoff at the York-Adams League individual championship.

Both Reed − who was the low scorer at the team tournament at Briarwood Golf Club last Tuesday − and Lane shot a 2-under-par 70 at Briarwood on Thursday, setting up the playoff. Lane, after making birdie on three of his final four holes to tie for first, beat Reed on the first playoff hole to win the individual title.

Both Krosse Brothers called the moment an experience of a lifetime.

“We play every day. We’ve played matches against each other, but I think that’s the first time it was in that environment,” Reed said.

“It was a cool experience. It was all about having fun,” Lane said.

Both Krosse Brothers were also key members of Dallastown’s 2021 historic season. The Wildcats went 36-0 in division action, then posted a record-low 280 total on their way to winning the league crown by 23 shots. They also won the District 3 Class 3A crown, their first district title ever, and finished fifth in PIAA state action.

Reed Krosse placed third in the Class 3A boys’ tournament, carding a two-day total of 149. Both brothers were York-Adams League Division I all-stars. And the league individual Championship wasn’t the first time they’ve finished 1-2 this season — in a division tournament on Sept. 20, Reed fired the lowest score of the day with a 69 and Lane was right behind with a 70.

Both Brothers said golf has helped them build connections with important faces and create friendships they will never forget. And the relationships with their Dallastown teammates have helped push the Wildcats forward.

“We have a family aspect on the team,” Lane Krosse said. “Everyone is close. We can all count on each other.”

Playing golf has also provided the duo with goals to ultimately strive for. Both said their dream is to make it to the PGA Tour one day, and that it would be an honor to get there.

Even with all they’ve already accomplished, the Krosse Brothers know the 2022 season isn’t over and they owe their team their best performances.

“We want to win districts. Everyone on the team should make [state] individuals,” Lane Krosse said. “We want to make states [as a team]but we have to take it one step at a time.”