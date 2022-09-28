Dallastown golf team defends York-Adams League title

The Dallastown golf team seems to be on a mission to prove that last year was just the start of something special.

The Wildcats won their second straight York-Adams League title on Tuesday evening against York Suburban and Delone Catholic in a battle of the three division Champions at Briarwood Golf Club. Dallastown dominated in Division I all season, posting a 41-1 division record, and that success carried over into the postseason.

The team’s score of 296 was 10 shots clear of York Suburban’s 306 and further in front of Delone Catholic’s 329. Reed Krosse had the best score of the day with a 69, and Lane Krosse was right behind with a 70. Mason Tucker shot a 78 and Bobby Nicholson finished at 79 to round out Dallastown’s four counting scores. Taylor Hicks added an 84 and Trevor Englert shot an 89.

“I tried to stay steady the whole day, wait for good opportunities and help my team,” Reed Krosse said of his first-place individual finish. “I’m very happy with my performance. I’m now looking forward to playing districts with my team and hopefully making state, and hopefully we can all make individuals.”

The Wildcats lost only one Division I golf tournament all season, finishing second to Central York last week. Now they move on to the District 3 tournament next week. Individual county play will begin Thursday, also at Briarwood.

First-year head Coach Joe Gibbs said his team is just focused on the next task. The Wildcats will only be able to play five players in districts, as opposed to six in the regular season, with the top four scores still counting.

“They’re great kids. They came out and they played hard and they won. Can’t be prouder of them,” Gibbs said. “Outside of York County, I know there are some really good teams. All five of our players will need to play well in districts.”

Last season, Dallastown won its first-ever district title and finished fifth in PIAA state action. This year’s group looks almost the same, although Makensy Knaub is now playing in college. Gibbs is hopeful that the season-long tests from Talented Golfers in the county will prepare his team to compete to the best of its ability.

Delone Catholic has already qualified for districts after winning its fourth straight YAIAA Division III Championship Monday night. The Squires finished third in Tuesday’s contest with a team score of 329. Tim Burke and Bryson Kopp finished with scores of 80. Brodie Collins shot 87, Evan Glass had 88, Camdyn Keller scored 82 and Trevor Sullivan shot 95.

Head Coach Chuck Minchik said his team played well but didn’t shoot the way it needed to in order to keep up with Dallastown.

“They’re pretty good. We had one of our best scores of the year and we are proud of what we have done this season,” Minchik said. “The district’s schools we are going to face next have been historically tough. Last year we finished third in district play, but we have a chance to finish really strong. Someone is going to need to shoot probably 320 to win.”

Minchik said he believes Burke and Keller will qualify for districts as individuals as well.

York Suburban finished second with a team score of 306 but did not qualify for team districts. The Trojans’ season is finished outside of their individual qualifiers. Top player Andrew Ekstrom shot a 72 on Tuesday, while Callahan Harrell finished with a 75, and Athen Sachar was one shot back at 76. York Suburban’s final counting score was Gigi Merino’s 83. Reed Hunt’s day ended with a 90 and Grant California shot a 91.