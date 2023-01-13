Dallas Symphony gives dramatic, finely detailed performances

Have I gone soft, or have we been getting some really fine orchestra concerts lately?

On Thursday night, at the Meyerson Symphony Center, it was the Dallas Symphony’s turn, this time with guest conductor Ryan Bancroft. The program was dominated by two Scandinavian warhorses: the Piano Concerto of the Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg (with piano soloist Paul Lewis) and the Second Symphony of the Finnish Jean Sibelius.

The opener, though, was a 10-minute Solemn Prelude by a composer of more ambiguous identity. London-born, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912) was the son of a white English mother and a Black medical student from Sierra Leone.

Trained in violin and composition at the Royal College of Music in London, Coleridge-Taylor early on drew praise from Edward Elgar and Arthur Sullivan as well as his Professor Charles Villiers Stanford (the teacher also of Ralph Vaughan Williams and other important British composers). His 1898 Cantata Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast, based on the popular Longfellow poem, created a sensation. Sadly, he struggled to sustain a career, and at only 37 he died of pneumonia.

Composed in 1899 for that most English of music celebrations, the Three Choirs Festival, Coleridge-Taylor’s Solemn Prelude is very much in the vein of high-minded, German-influenced English music at the turn of the 20th century. If you know any of Stanford’s orchestral music, you’ll immediately recognize the idiom. Both piece and performance were appropriately stirring.

Ryan Bancroft conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Bancroft, a California native, is principal conductor of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and chief conductor designate of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra. He proved to be a conductor of delicious subtleties as well as high drama. Like DSO music director Fabio Luisi, he conducts without a baton. He’s certainly demonstrative on the podium, but his motions seem intrinsic to the music, not a show for the audience.

Given Paul Lewis’ discography, focused on the Beethoven and Schubert Repertory favored by his mentor, Alfred Brendel, he was a surprise booking for the Grieg concerto. But he and Bancroft gave it fresh-scrubbed immediacy, drama and loving detail.

Pianist Paul Lewis performs Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Ryan Bancroft at the Meyerson Symphony Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Lewis made a point of clarity (with occasional steeliness in the treble), but he also delivered unforced Flair — and, where appropriate, generous expressive flexibility. With Bancroft wholly on the same interpretive page, this was a compelling performance start to finish. Special praise goes to Alexander Kienle for beautifully polished and phrased Horn solos; indeed, DSO horns were in especially fine form all evening.

For my money, the Sibelius symphonies get great from the Third on. But despite its lengths and awkward gearshifts, the Second seems the most popular. Maybe it’s because of its easily grasped motifs, excessively repeated as they are in the finale. But the symphony’s opening, with upwardly shuddering strings answered by dancing winds, is magical.

From barely perceptible pianissimos to great blazes of brass, Bancroft maintained electricity throughout. The Orchestra gave him every nuance he had obviously prepared, and razor-sharp rhythms where called for. It was good again to have first and second violins divided left and right, and balances were much improved with Winds and brasses on stepped risers.

Related: From sweetly soaring to sinister, a Dallas Symphony concert Shadowed by Tyranny

Related: Review: Fort Worth Symphony enlivens music from 18th century to 21st

Details

Repeats at 7:30 pm Friday (no Saturday or Sunday performances) at Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. $20 to $131. 214-849-4376, dallassymphony.org.