Dallas’ Micah Parsons vs. Nick Bosa: Cowboys Out of ‘NFL Defensive Player of the Year’ Race?

FRISCO – We can make an assortment of statistical or “Eye Test” arguments in favor of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons as NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

But the oddsmakers – and Nick Bosa – are probably going to win the debate.

Some wiseguys have actually taken the issue off the board because Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers has such a big lead, keyed by his 17.5 sacks.

Micah is actually now fifth in the NFL in sacks with 13 … and his team, while 12-4 and playoff-bound (as are the Niners), has slipped recently in terms of some stat categories as well.

