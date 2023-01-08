Dallas’ Micah Parsons vs. Nick Bosa: Cowboys Out of ‘NFL Defensive Player of the Year’ Race?
FRISCO – We can make an assortment of statistical or “Eye Test” arguments in favor of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons as NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
But the oddsmakers – and Nick Bosa – are probably going to win the debate.
Some wiseguys have actually taken the issue off the board because Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers has such a big lead, keyed by his 17.5 sacks.
Micah is actually now fifth in the NFL in sacks with 13 … and his team, while 12-4 and playoff-bound (as are the Niners), has slipped recently in terms of some stat categories as well.
Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy’s argument in favor of the second-year “Lion-backer” Parsons is about how this is a stats-and-more situation.
”I think he’s done so much so fast, and I think he’s had that level of production for the season,” McCarthy said. “He gets a tremendous amount of attention; he impacts the game even when it doesn’t show up on the stat chart.”
They look to tie a franchise wins record on Sunday with 13, and try to improve their playoff seeding as well, with success at Washington in Week 18. Micah Parsons figures to be a central figure in that drive, even while playing hurt. His latest ailment is a nasty laceration on his hand that’s required him to play with a large bandage wrap (appearing to be like a “club”) on the hand.
Parsons, now in his second season and still looking for a top-two finish for NFL Defensive Player of the Year (as was the case for him last year as a rookie) will today shed the “club,” he said … and maybe also shed some blockers on the way to something bigger than individual honors.
But, just in case Voters want one more look: Through Week 17, Parsons has totaled 63 tackles (42 solo) with 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three recoveries According to PFF, the 23-year-old is second in pressures this season with 85. And according to ESPN, Parsons – who doesn’t always line up as an edge, unlike most of the other sack leaders – has a 30-percent pass rush win rate this season, Tops in the NFL.
Parsons as DPOY? Surely, Someday … I will.
Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America’s Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets … here!
Follow FishSports is on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish is on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!
.