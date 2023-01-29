Dallas Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie Earns NBA Contract Bonus, Gets Fully-Guaranteed 2023-24 Salary

After tearing his ACL as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie signed a three-year deal worth $54 million with the Washington Wizards last summer. Naturally, there is some hesitation in giving a fully guaranteed deal to a player coming off such a major injury, requiring some precautions. He has long since been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, which has worked well.

The Wizards insulated themselves from potential downside in Dinwiddie’s contract by making his final year salary partially guaranteed unless he appeared in at least 50 games in 2022-23. He made his 50th appearance of the season in Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz, resulting in the guarantee kicking in.

