Dallas Mavs Rank as Top 10 ‘Must-Watch’ Team for NBA Season Alongside Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors & More

Can you feel the excitement in the air yet?

The Dallas Mavericks have a preseason “dress rehearsal” to take care of on Friday night in Utah, but after that … the next time they play a basketball game will be the real thing, as they return to the Game 7 crime scene to take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 pm CT on Wednesday.

When you have Luka Doncic on your roster, you automatically become a must-watch team every season … especially when you’re coming off a playoff run to the Western Conference Finals. According to Stubhub, the Mavs’ ticket demand for this season has increased by 257 percent in comparison to last season.

