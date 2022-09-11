Dallas Mavs Preseason Profile: Can Christian Wood Play at NBA All-Star Level?

When evaluating the Dallas Mavericks’ offseason, it’s no question that the trade for Christian Wood was the team’s biggest addition… and it happened before the NBA Finals had even ended.

Wood is a versatile 6-10 big man who is capable of thriving in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations due to his abilities to set screens, finish at the rim and shoot a high percentage from beyond the arc. In other words, he should be an excellent fit with superstar Luka Doncic, assuming that they play a lot of minutes together.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button