Dallas Mavs No Longer Interested in Myles Turner Trade? – NBA Rumor Tracker

JAN 12 No Mavs interest in Myles Turner?

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been in trade Rumors for several years now, but he has yet to be shipped out of the Hoosier State.

The Dallas native has been linked to the Mavericks in the past but no deal ever surfaced to land him on his hometown team.

In a report on Thursday from Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Mavericks’ interest in Turner has apparently ‘dissipated’.

“The trade chatter surrounding Turner has indeed seemed to cool. For years, the Hornets presented a likely Landing spot. But now, Charlotte does not appear very keen on upgrading its roster ahead of the deadline. The interest from Dallas and New Orleans in recent seasons has also dissipated, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

With Dallas’ focus more set on another star or more quality Playmakers to place alongside Luka Doncic, the desire for Turner, who is on an expiring contract, makes sense, but it doesn’t mean he couldn’t end up back in the DFW in the future.

JAN 11 Tim Hardaway Jr. to Miami Heat?

The Tim Hardaway Jr. Rumors continue to stack up with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. Today, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks’ veteran shooting guard links him to the Miami Heat.

“According to multiple sources, the Miami Heat & Dallas Mavericks have had initial conversations on a deal involving Tim Hardaway Jr.,” The Basement Sports’ Adam Borai tweeted.

“This isn’t the first time Hardaway Jr. has been linked to Miami. He’s definitely a name to watch as the deadline approaches.”

Borai also mentions that Miami has eyes for Mavs players like Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith. Given that the Mavs were runners up to Kyle Lowry in 2021 free agency, we could see them potentially trying to work out a deal to obtain him now despite his down season with Miami.

However, this all could just be posturing and a leverage attempt in talks the Mavs have had with other teams involving Hardaway. As is the case with many Rumors during trade season, they need to be taken with a grain of salt.

JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?

According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the “Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range” from last summer.

We discussed the idea of ​​the Mavs Pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a contract extension agreement with Christian Wood before the trade deadline, but if that’s truly the Hawk’s asking price, it’s safe to say that you can count Dallas out there.

Speaking of Wood’s contract extension, if an agreement can’t be made, could the Lakers be a trade option for him? Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck offers his thoughts here.

JAN 10 Mavs Interested in Knicks’ Quickley?

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto dropped another Mavs trade rumor tidbit on Tuesday, as he linked Dallas to New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley.

“Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

JAN 9 Mavs 3-Team Trade Idea … Could It Work?

Last week, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Mavs, among other teams, were in pursuit of Pistons’ Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic.

“At this juncture, the Pistons are seeking at least one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital, sources said, plus Cleveland has company in Dallas, Phoenix and the Lakers, among other teams in pursuit of Bogdanovic, Fischer wrote.

Pairing this report with what we think we know about Tim Hardaway Jr.’s availability and the Cavs’ interest in him, we constructed a hypothetical 3-team trade that could potentially work for all teams involved.

Mavs receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Cavs receive: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Pistons receive: Caris LeVert, Frank Ntilikina, two second-round picks

JAN 8 Mavs’ Hardaway is Available; Cavs Pursuing?

We now have multiple reports linking Mavs Veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Cavs. The first was a report from Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. The latest was from Marc Stein, who confirmed Fedor’s report and offered an idea of ​​what a potential Mavs-Cavs trade could look like.

“League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway’s contract beyond this season,” Stein wrote in his newsletter.

“Caris LeVert’s expiring $18.8 million contract is the simplest match for Hardaway, who has emerged from a very slow start to shoot 40.5% from 3-point range in 21 games Entering Sunday’s play since Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd moved him into the starting lineup.”

JAN 5 Mavs Pegged as Potential Zach LaVine Suitor

We already knew the Mavs had interest in Bulls star Zach LaVine in the offseason when NBA Reporter Marc Stein wrote that Dallas was considering making a sign-and-trade offer before he signed his new deal with Chicago.

Now, according to a report from HoopsHype, it looks like the Mavs could be a player for him at the trade deadline.

“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, Rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat,” Michael Scotto wrote.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.