Dallas Mavs No Longer Interested in Myles Turner Trade? – NBA Rumor Tracker

JAN 12 No Mavs interest in Myles Turner?

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been in trade Rumors for several years now, but he has yet to be shipped out of the Hoosier State.

The Dallas native has been linked to the Mavericks in the past but no deal ever surfaced to land him on his hometown team.

In a report on Thursday from Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Mavericks’ interest in Turner has apparently ‘dissipated’.

“The trade chatter surrounding Turner has indeed seemed to cool. For years, the Hornets presented a likely Landing spot. But now, Charlotte does not appear very keen on upgrading its roster ahead of the deadline. The interest from Dallas and New Orleans in recent seasons has also dissipated, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

