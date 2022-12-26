Dallas Mavs Luka Doncic Named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week

The Dallas Mavericks needed a strong week to get above the .500 mark, and Luka Doncic led the way in getting it done. It has translated to some recognition compared to his other NBA peers.

The NBA announced on Monday that Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 25. He led the Mavs to a 3-1 record, averaging 31.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 2.3 steals.

