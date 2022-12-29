Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic Back in Driver’s Seat For NBA MVP Race?

Luka Doncic entered the season as the most popular pick to win the 2022 NBA MVP award. He was the frontrunner for quite some time, especially during his historic streak of beginning the season with nine consecutive games scoring at least 30 points. A lack of team success has diminished his candidacy compared to his peers.

The Dallas Mavericks had hovered around the .500 mark often in the month of December, but they are beginning to create some separation amid a four-game winning streak. Doncic has set the tone and sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after recording the first ever game with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in the Mavs’ 126-121 win.

