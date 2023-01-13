Dallas Mavs’ Josh Green Speaks on Latest Injury Recovery Update

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since he suffered an elbow injury on Dec. 9 in their 106-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green has been participating more in practices lately. They participated in contact during two practices last week before the Mavs departed for their five-game road trip. He’s been working on his conditioning by playing in pickup games as his return nears.

