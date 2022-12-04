Dallas Mavs’ Jaden Hardy Scores 1st NBA Points at Madison Square Garden

The Dallas Mavericks’ only addition from the 2022 NBA Draft was Jaden Hardy, who the team traded for the No. 37 overall pick to be in a position to select him. He hasn’t received many opportunities early in his rookie season but has thrived in the G League with the Texas Legends, the Mavs’ affiliate.

Hardy has appeared in nine games with the Legends and has averaged 29.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He has been shooting 54.8 percent from the floor, 48.2 percent on 3s, and 87.1 percent on free throws.

