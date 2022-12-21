Dallas Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki Among Star-Studded List of Eligible 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Former Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki was listed among the eligible candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees, including Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 US Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

Nowitzki has been considered a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee for many years. The list of Achievements from his NBA career include: NBA Champion (2011), NBA Finals MVP (2011), NBA Most Valuable Player (2007), 14× NBA All-Star (2002–2012, 2014, 2015, 2019), 4 × All-NBA First Team (2005–2007, 2009), 5× All-NBA Second Team (2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2011), 3× All-NBA Third Team (2001, 2004, 2012), 50– 40–90 club (2007), and NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

