Dallas Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki Among Star-Studded List of Eligible 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Former Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki was listed among the eligible candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees, including Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 US Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

Nowitzki has been considered a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee for many years. The list of Achievements from his NBA career include: NBA Champion (2011), NBA Finals MVP (2011), NBA Most Valuable Player (2007), 14× NBA All-Star (2002–2012, 2014, 2015, 2019), 4 × All-NBA First Team (2005–2007, 2009), 5× All-NBA Second Team (2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2011), 3× All-NBA Third Team (2001, 2004, 2012), 50– 40–90 club (2007), and NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame takes far more into account than just the results achieved during one’s NBA career. Nowitzki had quite an impressive career during FIBA ​​and Olympic events in addition to being among the key revolutionary talents the game of basketball has seen with his one-legged turnaround jump shot.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 pm ET in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 am EST.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.

