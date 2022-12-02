Dallas Mavs’ Defense Fizzles in Disappointing Loss to NBA-Worst Detroit Pistons

Heading into Thursday night’s Matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, we knew things would be tough for the Dallas Mavericks despite them playing the worst team in the league. Here is an excerpt from our game preview earlier in the day:

Coming off a thrilling, slump-busting win over the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks now face an even tougher task on Thursday … taking on the NBA’s worst team in the Detroit Pistons.

That scenario ended up being the case, as the Mavs have been very predictable all season. Coming off a big win against a hot Golden State Warriors team that ended a four-game skid, the Mavs got manhandled by the Detroit Pistons in a disappointing 131-125 loss in overtime.

