Dallas Mavs Announce Media Day, NBA Training Camp & Fan Jam Schedule: Details

If you squint, you can see the start of the 2022-23 NBA season on the horizon.

The regular season doesn’t begin for the Dallas Mavericks until Oct. 19, when they tip things off against the Phoenix Suns on the road, but media day and training camp will begin at the end of September. On Monday, the Mavs announced the times and dates for both of those events.

Mavs Media Day will open on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 am CT at American Airlines Center. Here is a full look at the training camp schedule:

