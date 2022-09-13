Dallas Mavs Announce Media Day, NBA Training Camp & Fan Jam Schedule: Details

If you squint, you can see the start of the 2022-23 NBA season on the horizon.

The regular season doesn’t begin for the Dallas Mavericks until Oct. 19, when they tip things off against the Phoenix Suns on the road, but media day and training camp will begin at the end of September. On Monday, the Mavs announced the times and dates for both of those events.

Mavs Media Day will open on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 am CT at American Airlines Center. Here is a full look at the training camp schedule:

Monday, Sept. 26, Media Day 10:00 am CT – 3 pm CT

Tuesday, Sept. 27, Practice — TBD*

Wednesday, Sept. 28, Practice — TBD*

Thursday, Sept. 29, Practice — TBD*

Friday, Sept. 30, Practice — TBD*

Saturday, Oct. 1, Fan Jam — 11:00 a.m. CT

Fan Jam is a free event the Mavs host at the American Airlines Center at the conclusion of every training camp. Fans get to attend an open scrimmage to get an early look at Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs’ roster before preseason play begins.

After training camp, the Mavs will play three preseason games leading up to their regular-season opener in Phoenix. Dallas’ preseason schedule is as follows:

@ Oklahoma City Thunder — Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:00 pm CT (BOK Center in Tulsa)

vs. Orlando Magic — Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 pm CT (AAC in Dallas)

@ Utah Jazz — Friday, Oct. 14, at 8:00 pm CT (Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City)

Both the Fan Jam and the Mavs’ first preseason game against OKC will be streamed on Mavs.com. The final two preseason games can be viewed on Bally Sports Southwest and listened to on 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL).

