Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game picks, predictions, odds

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in the NBA season opener for both teams.

The game is scheduled for 7 pm MST and can be seen on ESPN.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, Picks and predictions for the contest.

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Phoenix is ​​-193 on the money line and Dallas is +161.

The over/under for the game is set at 216.5 points.

Suns on TV:The Phoenix Suns’ 2022-23 NBA season schedule includes 34 games on national television

It writes: “Last year, the Suns averaged 114.8 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks allowed. When Phoenix totaled more than 104.7 points last season, it went 42-27 against the spread and 57-12 overall.”

