Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The New York Knicks (18-16) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (18-16) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The Matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSSW. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this Matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Knicks
- The Mavericks record just 0.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Knicks give up (112.1).
- Dallas is 12-3 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- When New York gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 14-2.
- The Knicks score just 4.9 more points per game (114.4) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (109.5).
- New York is 14-7 when it scores more than 109.5 points.
- Dallas’ record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 114.4 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Knicks’ opponents have hit.
- In games Dallas shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 12-8 overall.
- The Knicks have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- New York has put together a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks get 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists from Luka Doncic.
- Doncic makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Doncic averages 1.7 steals per game, while Christian Wood has 0.9 blocks per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle’s averages this season include 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
- Jalen Brunson averages 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.
- Randle is the top scorer from distance for the Knicks (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.
- Brunson averages 1.1 steals per game, and Mitchell Robinson notches 1.9 blocks per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
L 100-99
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
L 116-106
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
W 104-99
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Rockets
|
W 112-106
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 124-115
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Pacers
|
W 109-106
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 132-94
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Raptors
|
L 113-106
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 118-117
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
76ers
|
L 119-112
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.