Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New York Knicks (18-16) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (18-16) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The Matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSSW.

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Knicks

The Mavericks record just 0.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Knicks give up (112.1).

Dallas is 12-3 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 14-2.

The Knicks score just 4.9 more points per game (114.4) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (109.5).

New York is 14-7 when it scores more than 109.5 points.

Dallas’ record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 114.4 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Knicks’ opponents have hit.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 12-8 overall.

The Knicks have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

New York has put together a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks get 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists from Luka Doncic.

Doncic makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Doncic averages 1.7 steals per game, while Christian Wood has 0.9 blocks per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle’s averages this season include 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Randle is the top scorer from distance for the Knicks (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.

Brunson averages 1.1 steals per game, and Mitchell Robinson notches 1.9 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2022 Cavaliers L 100-99 Away 12/19/2022 Timberwolves L 116-106 Away 12/21/2022 Timberwolves W 104-99 Away 12/23/2022 Rockets W 112-106 Away 12/25/2022 Lakers W 124-115 Mold 12/27/2022 Knicks – Mold 12/29/2022 Rockets – Mold 12/31/2022 Spurs – Away 1/2/2023 Rockets – Away 1/5/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/7/2023 Pelicans – Mold

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2022 Pacers W 109-106 Away 12/20/2022 Warriors W 132-94 Mold 12/21/2022 Raptors L 113-106 Mold 12/23/2022 Bulls L 118-117 Mold 12/25/2022 76ers L 119-112 Mold 12/27/2022 Mavericks – Away 12/29/2022 Spurs – Away 12/31/2022 Rockets – Away 1/2/2023 Sun – Mold 1/4/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/6/2023 Raptors – Away

