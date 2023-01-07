Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans 1/7/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks meet Saturday in NBA action at the American Airlines Center. The New Orleans Pelicans have won 6 of their last 9 games. The Dallas Mavericks have won 7 of their last 8 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are averaging 117.5 points on 48 percent shooting and allowing 112.8 points on 46.8 percent shooting. Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. CJ McCollum is the third double-digit scorer and Jonas Valanciunas is grabbing 9.6 rebounds. The New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc and 78.8 percent from the free throw line. The New Orleans Pelicans are allowing 33.6 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Dallas Mavericks are averaging 112.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting and allowing 110.6 points on 48 percent shooting. Luka Doncic is averaging 34 points and 8.7 assists, while Christian Wood is averaging 17.6 points and 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is the third double-digit scorer and Tim Hardaway Jr. is grabbing 3.1 rebounds. The Dallas Mavericks are shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc and 74.2 percent from the free throw line. The Dallas Mavericks are allowing 35.6 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 39 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games and 1-11 ATS in their last 12 Saturday games. The Mavericks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 Saturday games and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The over is 8-3 in Pelicans last 11 overall. The over is 4-1 in Mavericks last 5 home games. The over is 13-6 in the last 19 meetings.

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the end of a back to back and are still without two of their best players in Zion and Ingram. These are the spots where undermanned teams struggle the most. The Dallas Mavericks are rested and at home, where they win by an average of 5.1 points. The line is reasonable given the Pels injuries. I’ll lay the buckets.