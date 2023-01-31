Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (26-25) take on the Detroit Pistons (13-38) on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSDET. Below you’ll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

