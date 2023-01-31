Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Dallas Mavericks (26-25) take on the Detroit Pistons (13-38) on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSDET. Below you’ll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pistons
- The Mavericks average 7.8 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Pistons give up (120.2).
- When Dallas scores more than 120.2 points, it is 12-4.
- Detroit is 6-6 when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Pistons’ 112.8 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 112.1 the Mavericks allow.
- Detroit has put together an 11-12 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Dallas’ record is 16-10 when it allows fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Mavericks make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
- Dallas is 14-7 when it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.
- The Pistons have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- This season, Detroit has a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.9% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 33.0 points and 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get 2.7 three-pointers per game out of Spencer Dinwiddie.
- Doncic averages 1.5 steals per game, while Christian Wood has 1.3 blocks per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Bojan Bogdanovic averages 21.2 points per game, while also grabbing 3.6 rebounds and racking up 2.7 assists per game.
- Killian Hayes also contributes 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, with Jalen Duren adding 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
- Bogdanovic averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.
- Hayes averages 1.3 steals per game, and Duren records 0.8 blocks per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Heat
|
W 115-90
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Clippers
|
L 112-98
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Wizards
|
L 127-126
|
Mold
|
1/26/2023
|
Sun
|
W 99-95
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Jazz
|
L 108-100
|
Away
|
1/30/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/2/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/4/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
2/6/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
2/8/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Away
|
2/10/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Knicks
|
L 117-104
|
Mold
|
1/19/2023
|
Bulls
|
L 126-108
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 150-130
|
Mold
|
1/26/2023
|
Nets
|
W 130-122
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Rockets
|
L 117-114
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/3/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/4/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/6/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/8/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
.