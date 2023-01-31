Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (26-25) take on the Detroit Pistons (13-38) on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSDET. Below you’ll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pistons

The Mavericks average 7.8 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Pistons give up (120.2).

When Dallas scores more than 120.2 points, it is 12-4.

Detroit is 6-6 when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Pistons’ 112.8 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 112.1 the Mavericks allow.

Detroit has put together an 11-12 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Dallas’ record is 16-10 when it allows fewer than 112.8 points.

The Mavericks make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

Dallas is 14-7 when it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.9% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 33.0 points and 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

The Mavericks get 2.7 three-pointers per game out of Spencer Dinwiddie.

Doncic averages 1.5 steals per game, while Christian Wood has 1.3 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Bojan Bogdanovic averages 21.2 points per game, while also grabbing 3.6 rebounds and racking up 2.7 assists per game.

Killian Hayes also contributes 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, with Jalen Duren adding 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Bogdanovic averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.

Hayes averages 1.3 steals per game, and Duren records 0.8 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/20/2023 Heat W 115-90 Mold 1/22/2023 Clippers L 112-98 Mold 1/24/2023 Wizards L 127-126 Mold 1/26/2023 Sun W 99-95 Away 1/28/2023 Jazz L 108-100 Away 1/30/2023 Pistons – Mold 2/2/2023 Pelicans – Mold 2/4/2023 Warriors – Away 2/6/2023 Jazz – Away 2/8/2023 Clippers – Away 2/10/2023 Kings – Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2023 Knicks L 117-104 Mold 1/19/2023 Bulls L 126-108 Mold 1/23/2023 Bucks L 150-130 Mold 1/26/2023 Nets W 130-122 Away 1/28/2023 Rockets L 117-114 Mold 1/30/2023 Mavericks – Away 2/1/2023 Wizards – Mold 2/3/2023 Hornets – Mold 2/4/2023 Sun – Mold 2/6/2023 Celtics – Mold 2/8/2023 Cavaliers – Away

