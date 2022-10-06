Dallas Mavericks Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut

With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight.

Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes, but it was rookie guard Jaden Hardy who stole the show in Dallas’ 98-96 win over the Thunder. Hardy scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Mavs. They shot 8-16 from the field, including 4-9 from deep.

