Dallas Mavericks Preseason Profile: Will New NBA Rule Affect Theo Pinson’s Good Vibes?

One of the most underrated parts of the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals last season was the nightly energy provided by their bench. Not their second unit in Jason Kidd’s rotation … the actual bench, led by the vibes Captain himself, Theo Pinson. In addition to hyping up his teammates, Pinson also got into opponents’ heads by talking trash to them when close to the Mavs’ bench.

On the other hand, maybe the bench mob wasn’t as underrated as we thought, given that the NBA added a new “celebration encroachment” rule in an attempt to keep bench players from stepping on the court standing up for long periods of time. Is this truly the “Theo Pinson Rule?” The league didn’t come out and formally say that, but it’s pretty obvious that Pinson’s actions had some influence.

