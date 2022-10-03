Dallas Mavericks’ Christian Wood Pegged as X-Factor for 2022-23 NBA Season

After getting beat up by Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had to improve their frontcourt heading into the 2022-23 season. They did just that by signing JaVale McGee in free agency and trading for Christian Wood in mid-June.

Although Coach Jason Kidd says McGee will be the team’s starting center to begin the season, Wood’s performance as a sixth man will likely be more Vital to how successful the Mavs can be. And although Wood will be coming off the bench at the beginning of games, there’s still a good chance he finishes games alongside his new pick-and-roll/pick-and-pop partner Luka Doncic.

