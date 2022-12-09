Dallas golf & country club membership comparison

Picking Dallas Golf Clubs to Compare

There are quite a few country and golf clubs in and around Dallas. Some of them have been welcoming members for decades, while others appeared only recently, offering the technology Enchanted experience. While all of them offer something unique to golf lovers, membership prices differ greatly. We cannot compare the levels of Joy playing golf at each of these Clubs brings, however we can still check how much it would cost.

To give you a clear comparison we have picked 5 golf clubs in Dallas. We will compare membership prices of these Clubs against each other, as well as against Scratch Golf. Three of these Clubs offer traditional golfing experiences Meanwhile, another two, are focused on technology and trackman golf simulators. Overall, after reading this blog post, we hope you’ll have a better idea of ​​membership prices at traditional and city golf clubs in Dallas.

Dallas Country Clubs – Membership Comparison

Private, heritage golf club

We could not write about golf clubs in Dallas without mentioning the Dallas Country Club. Established in 1896, Dallas Country Club is a privately owned entity open to members only by invitation. Located on the banks of Turtle Creek, in the Highland Park Village, it’s just 5 and a half miles away from downtown Dallas. However, the 100+ year old heritage and exclusivity comes at a high price. The initiation fee is estimated to be around $150,000, while monthly dues come up to around $750.

Established country club to play golf

Another 10 more miles up north, 15 miles from downtown Dallas, Brookhaven Country Club welcomes golfers. With 60+ years of heritage, surrounded by an affluent residential area, Brookhaven golfing estate has its own charm. Nevertheless, while all memberships of this Dallas golf club include spouses and dependent children under the age of 23, membership comes at a significant cost. While their website does not state the membership fee, we have estimated the Initiation to cost about $2500 with monthly fees in the vicinity of $610.

Least expensive golf resort around Dallas

Rock Creek Resort is the least expensive place we have found to play golf in Dallas. The resort is located about 90 miles north from downtown, in Gordonville. This could be a go-to place for golf lovers not minding the tradeoff of the long drive, for the more affordable price. While the initiation fee is quite significant at $15000, the monthly membership is as low as about $175.

Dallas TrackMan Clubs – City Golf Comparison

Downtown golf

While country clubs have their charm to offer, truth to be told, they are not affordable for every golf enthusiast. If you are one of those people, who loves golf but is not willing to commit to ridiculously high initiation costs and monthly fees, technological development has made a great gift for you. With modern TrackMan systems, you can play golf in downtown Dallas. Huge golf fields are not required any more to enjoy the game or practice your swing. In fact, with Trackman, golf can be played on multiple different fields from one location, while getting the advantage of computerized data analytics. Without the necessity to invest in land development, membership prices for the city golf clubs are far less, and drive time to the location is next to none.

City Golf Club

Located in the Harwood district, City Golf Club is one of the first Simulator golf clubs in Dallas. With 3 tiers of membership plan, you can start enjoying downtown Dallas golf at $245 a month. For this price, the golf bay rentals are only available during business hours. However, with an upgrade to a $350 a month membership plan, you will get 24/7 access to the club.

8 Under Golf

With the involvement and backing of Mike Bury, 8 Under Golf is welcoming players in Irving, about 12 miles away from downtown Dallas. It’s still quite a drive, if your busy schedule only allows about an hour a day for your golfing hobby. Still, if interested, you can become a member and start enjoying TrackMan golf at this facility for $190 a month. However, at this price you can only book a golfing bay for up to 1.5 hours only and almost any additional service will be for an extra charge.

Scratch Golf Club

Opening in January 2023, we hope that Scratch Golf Club will become the go-to place for downtown Dallas Golf. There are 3 tiers of golf club membership starting at $149 a month. With this affordable pricing, you are welcome to book the bay for 4 hours. Meanwhile, 24/7 bay reservation is available for the higher priced membership subscription. Nevertheless, for all members, keyless entry is possible regardless of their subscription type. Moreover, when you book a bay with Scratch Golf Club, it becomes truly yours. You can bring your colleagues, friends & family and enjoy downtown Dallas golf with them. Besides, bringing food & drinks is welcome. With Scratch Golf Club, you can truly enjoy the TrackMan golf system your own way and get the best experience from downtown golf. The last but not the list, for the firstcomers, we offer 1 hour of golf for free. You are welcome to check our membership plans on the highlighted link above, or reserve downtown Dallas golf bay here.

