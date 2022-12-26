Dallas ‘Dynamite’: Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Shows Eagles – Top 3 WR in NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys defeated division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve 40-34 to move to 11-4, and CeeDee Lamb was a big reason why.

With a matchup against the vaunted Eagles secondary, he played as if he had something to prove.

Maybe because they do.

“There were questions – you can say it,” Lamb said last week, being honest about the doubts some Cowboys observers had coming into 2022 about his ability to be a “No. 1.” “If anybody else has questions, feel free to come ask.”

