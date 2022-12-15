Dallas Cowboys Want $295 Million Fix-Up at AT&T Stadium; NFL Decides

FRISCO – AT&T Stadium is getting a facelift.

The home of the Dallas Cowboys – and the pride and joy of team owner Jerry Jones – is only 13 years old. But it has nevertheless been determined that it needs $295 million in renovations …

And so the building is set to undergo a pricy fix-‘er-up project.

How pricy? Again, the price tag will be about $295 million for the renovations for AT&T Stadium, which cost a reported $1.3 billion when it opened in Arlington in 2009.

Ah, but who is paying?

The Cowboys petitioned the other 31 NFL teams to help foot the bill with a request “for approval to withhold their normal contributions to shared gate revenue” that is normally allowed for Clubs seeking to pay for stadium upgrades.

That presentation was made by the Cowboys to the other owners this week at the league meetings, which happened to take place in DFW.

And it has been approved.

The renovations are not about any radical alteration of the general look of the stadium. The emphasis is more about an upgrade in technology and “back-of-the-house services.”

The renovations will come in conjunction with AT&T Stadium preparing to be one of the host sites for the 2026 World Cup when it comes to the US in four years.

