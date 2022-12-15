Dallas Cowboys Want $295 Million Fix-Up at AT&T Stadium; NFL Decides

FRISCO – AT&T Stadium is getting a facelift.

The home of the Dallas Cowboys – and the pride and joy of team owner Jerry Jones – is only 13 years old. But it has nevertheless been determined that it needs $295 million in renovations …

And so the building is set to undergo a pricy fix-‘er-up project.

How pricy? Again, the price tag will be about $295 million for the renovations for AT&T Stadium, which cost a reported $1.3 billion when it opened in Arlington in 2009.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button