Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday Night Football: Live Game Updates

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys continue their schedule on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, with an eye on a second consecutive NFC East crown.

While improbable, a division title is still possible, thanks to Dallas’ 40-34 win over the East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Philadelphia still has a stranglehold on the East, but with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status uncertain the rest of the way, the path to a Cowboys division crown isn’t impossible.

Dallas must win its final two games, both on the road at Tennessee and at Washington, while the Eagles lose their remaining two, both home games against the Saints and Giants.

The Cowboys are winners of five of their last six and have averaged 37 points per game in that span.

Derrick Henry is likely out, and Tony Pollard will be inactive for Thursday’s game. Cowboys backup running back Malik Davis will sub for Pollard, sharing carries with Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys wideout KaVontae Turpin will play in his 30th professional football game in the calendar year.

Meanwhile… playoff-wise… The Tennessee Titans are a different, less intimidating story.

After starting the 2022 campaign 7-3, the Titans have lost five in a row, while allowing almost 26 points per game, and scoring just a shade above 15.

Tennessee’s starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill might be done for the regular season after undergoing surgery for an injured ankle, and unless the Titans can right the ship very quickly, there won’t be any postseason play to worry about.

The Titans are now expected to rest many starters, with third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs – who has been with the team for a week – getting the nod.

Dobbs, 6-3, 215-pounds, last attempted a regular-season pass in 2020. The Tennessee product has appeared in six career games, completing 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards, since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff…

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America’s Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets … here!

Follow FishSports is on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish is on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!