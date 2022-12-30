Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday Night Football: Live Game Updates

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys continue their schedule on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, with an eye on a second consecutive NFC East crown.

While improbable, a division title is still possible, thanks to Dallas’ 40-34 win over the East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Philadelphia still has a stranglehold on the East, but with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status uncertain the rest of the way, the path to a Cowboys division crown isn’t impossible.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button